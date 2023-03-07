A proposed residential development for the city’s southwest side has cleared another governmental hurdle.
The Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday voted 4-0 to approve a special exception permit request from Rick Singh to construct 17 or more units in a M2 multiresidential family zoning. BZA member Tina Durham was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
The city’s current zoning ordinance for M2 allows for 16 units or less, hence the need for the special exception permit. The development still needs development plan approval; it is scheduled to go before the Kokomo Plan Commission on March 14.
The proposed development includes 10 duplex buildings, each with two units for a total of 20 units and a private road on a 3.17-acre lot located 2331 W. Lincoln Road in what is now vacant land around Ladd Dental Group, according to a site plan submitted by Kevin Steely, of Terra Site Development and the engineer for the project.
Steely told the BZA trash service will also be private and included in the tenants’ rent to avoid any possibility of a tenant opting not to pay for trash removal.
Access to the residential community will be off the private drive that runs in front of Ladd Dental and behind the Lincoln Medical Park.
According to information provided in November during the rezoning hearing, the duplexes will be a mixture of two- and three-bedroom units with a one-car garage for each unit. Rent will be between $1,700 and $2,000 a month, and the residential community will have a private road running through the middle of the housing development with a turnaround on the northern part of the property.
The proposed residential development has received opposition from some residents of the adjacent Executive Place of Westbrook Homeowners Association.
Carol Croxford, president of the aforementioned HOA, said Tuesday that she believed the 3.17 acres is too small for 20 units and asked the BZA to limit the development to 16 units or less.
{iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/DK1gxdmJ9d0” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.