Howard County’s Community Crossing road paving project can now begin after the commissioners awarded the bid to E&B Paving.
The $2 million project will be begin in the near future, Amber Tolle, county highway engineer, said. It is expected to be completed by November.
E&B Paving crews will be paving the following county roads:
CR 250 South, from CR 750 West to CR 600 West
CR 750 West, from city limits to CR 00 North South
CR 220 South, from CR 750 West to CR 766 West
CR 400 North, from CR 900 East to CR 1200 East
CR 900 East, from CR 300 North to CR 400 North
CR 200 North, from CR 700 East to CR 800 East
CR 300 North, from CR 1200 East to CR 1300 East
CR 750 West, from CR 200 North to CR 300 North
CR 300 North, from Cr 750 West to CR 700 West
CR 650 West, from CR 300 North to CR 400 North
CR 400 North, from CR 900 West to CR 800 West
CR 500 North, from CR 800 West to CR 1150 West
Dye Road, from 00 North South to CR 100 North
CR 500 West, from CR 250 North to CR 300 North
CR 1400 East, from CR 500 South to CR 400 South
CR 1400 East, from CR 400 South to CR 300 South
CR 100 South, from CR 1300 East to CR 1400 East
CR 200 North, from CR 500 East to CR 600 East
CR 100 North, from CR 400 East to CR 500 East
CR 400 West, from CR 50 South to Breezy Woods Drive
CR 360 North, from county line to CR 1150 West
CR 500 North, from CR 700 East to CR 800 East
CR 700 East, from CR 300 North to CR 400 North
CR 1150 West, from CR 200 North to CR 350 North
CR 150 South, from CR 1180 West to CR 1050 West
CR 700 West, from CR 250 North to CR 300 North
