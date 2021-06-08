Howard County’s Community Crossings Matching Grant road paving project can now begin after the commissioners awarded the bid to E&B Paving.
The $2 million project will be begin in the near future, Amber Tolle, county highway engineer, said. It is expected to be completed by November.
E&B Paving crews will be paving the following county roads:
- CR 250 South, from CR 750 West to CR 600 West
- CR 750 West, from city limits to CR 00 North South
- CR 220 South, from CR 750 West to CR 766 West
- CR 400 North, from CR 900 East to CR 1200 East
- CR 900 East, from CR 300 North to CR 400 North
- CR 200 North, from CR 700 East to CR 800 East
- CR 300 North, from CR 1200 East to CR 1300 East
- CR 750 West, from CR 200 North to CR 300 North
- CR 300 North, from Cr 750 West to CR 700 West
- CR 650 West, from CR 300 North to CR 400 North
- CR 400 North, from CR 900 West to CR 800 West
- CR 500 North, from CR 800 West to CR 1150 West
- Dye Road, from 00 North South to CR 100 North
- CR 500 West, from CR 250 North to CR 300 North
- CR 1400 East, from CR 500 South to CR 400 South
- CR 1400 East, from CR 400 South to CR 300 South
- CR 100 South, from CR 1300 East to CR 1400 East
- CR 200 North, from CR 500 East to CR 600 East
- CR 100 North, from CR 400 East to CR 500 East
- CR 400 West, from CR 50 South to Breezy Woods Drive
- CR 360 North, from county line to CR 1150 West
- CR 500 North, from CR 700 East to CR 800 East
- CR 700 East, from CR 300 North to CR 400 North
- CR 1150 West, from CR 200 North to CR 350 North
- CR 150 South, from CR 1180 West to CR 1050 West
- CR 700 West, from CR 250 North to CR 300 North
