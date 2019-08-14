BUNKER HILL – Some residents at Eagle’s Point must move their cars off the street or face being towed in preparation for a major repaving project at the housing addition.
Parking restrictions take affect Thursday on Eglin, Donaldson, Barksdale and Chanute avenues. Parking restrictions begin Friday for Warhawk Road, Forbes Avenue and South Lincoln Street.
Officials say residents must remove their cars from the roadway in those areas between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vehicles left on the roadway will be removed.
The parking restrictions come as crews prepare for a $700,000 paving and sidewalk reconstruction project in the northeast section of the housing addition near Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Miami County Engineer Ken Einselen said the entire project should take about two weeks to complete, during which time the parking restrictions will be in place.
The project is being paid through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative, which this year provided a combined $115 million in state-matching funds for local road projects in 189 Indiana cities, towns and counties.
Einselen said the state funding will pay for 75% of the paving project, and the county is paying for the rest.
Shelley Sautter, the administrator of the Eagle’s Point Home Owner’s Assocation, said the construction shouldn’t disrupt traffic or residents ability to get to their home.
“We’re all very excited about this,” she said. “We’ve been waiting several years for the roads to be fixed. If it’s a little inconvenient for a few days, we’re happy to comply.”
