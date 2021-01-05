Firefighters with the Kokomo Fire Department spent several hours early-Tuesday morning working to contain a fire that broke out at the Kokomo Tribune, at the intersection of Union and Mulberry streets.
According to KFD Chief Chris Frazier, firefighters were dispatched to the area around 4 a.m. Tuesday in reference to heavy smoke coming from the building, and officials were still on scene around 8:30 a.m. to monitor the situation.
"They'll be there for awhile too," Frazier noted, referring to the first responders.
Because the Tribune is concrete, Frazier said firefighters had to physically go inside the building to locate the fire, and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire and its origin inside the building is also under investigation.
Officials state that no one was inside the building at the time the fire broke out, and there were no injuries.
This story will be updated.
