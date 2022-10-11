In-person absentee ballot, or early voting, for this year’s Nov. 8 general election is now underway.
Here’s where registered voters can vote early:
- From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 12 to Nov. 4, at the Jeff Stout Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St. The Government Center will also be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. And from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 7.
- From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 to November 5 (includes weekends): Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum; Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St.; Green Lions Club (Fairgrounds), 610 E. Payton St.; UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St. (use the south entrance); Jerry Wooldridge Community Center, 3885 E. 300 South.
- Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North: From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, all 15 Howard County vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registered voters can vote at any vote center in the county, not just the one closest to them. This election’s vote centers are:
- Indiana Wesleyan, 1916 W. Markland Ave.
- Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.,
- Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville
- UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
- Reach Church, 1520 N. Apperson Way
- Good Shepherd Church, 121 Sante Fe Blvd.
- Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road
- Maple Crest School, 2727 S. Washington St.
- Northview Church, 3409 S. 200 West
- Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- Kokomo South Library, 1755 E. Center Road
- Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North
- Ivy Tech Community College (Hingst Hall), 1815 E. Morgan St.
- Greentown Lions Club, 610 E. Payton St., Greentown
- Jerry Wooldridge Community Center, 3885 E. 300 South
