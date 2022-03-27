Finley Shrock isn’t a hunter but that didn’t stop her from hitting two of five clay pigeons Wednesday at the Izaak Walton League.
She credited her sharp shooting to her ear plugs, which helped her focus and block out all the noise.
“It’s definitely not easy, but it’s definitely not that hard,” Shrock said. “You have to think quick and shoot in whatever direction it’s in.”
Shrock was one of dozens of sixth graders who participated in a time-honored tradition at Eastern —hunter’s education day.
Sixth graders spent the day at Izaak Walton last Wednesday learning how to shoot a pistol, rifle and shotgun while also learning archery, tree stand safety and how to identify animal pelts. Members of the Greentown Police Department and Taylor Township Fire Department also told students about their jobs.
Wednesday was the return of the decades-long program at Eastern after the pandemic canceled the last two iterations. It’s a field trip most remember fondly. School board members recalled their trips when Lindsey Brown, middle school principal, told them hunter’s education was to return earlier this year.
The day-long field trip to Izaak Walton was the reward for students who completed a 10-day class about hunter education and safety. Students had to pass a 100-question test to go on the trip.
Passing the test also makes students eligible for a hunting license. The certification is good for life and valid in all 50 states.
“It’s incentive for them to do their best,” said Jared Stites, sixth grade social studies teacher.
Stites teaches the hunter’s education class with one other teacher. Both went through the same certification process as the students to teach the class.
Conservation officers visited the class to talk about firearm safety. The school’s resource office talked to students about pistol safety.
But it’s not all about guns, though. The class also covers topics such as what to do if you get lost in the woods.
“There are multiple chapters that don’t involve firearms or hunting,” Stites said. “Safety, safety, safety, that’s our number one priority.”
The teacher said there are less kids hunting these days. However, the overall goal of the class — safety when around a gun — remains relevant.
Stites said when he polled his class, about half of students said there were guns in their home. The rest of the students raised their hands when asked if they had ever been to someone else’s house that had firearms.
“You’re gonna have sometime in your life … (where) you’re gonna come across a firearm,” he said.
Stations were led by conservation officers and volunteers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Conservation Officer Joe Julian, of the DNR law enforcement division, instructed students at the archery station. He showed them how to hold the bow, nock the arrow and how to shoot.
“I think the kids have enjoyed today,” Julian said. “The majority of kids are very open to trying new things.”
Rylen Shrock was one of the students with hunting experience and found the day valuable as he intends to continue hunting.
“It’s been great,” said Shrock.
He said he enjoyed learning to shoot a .22 pistol — a firearm he hasn’t shot much — and found the archery education interesting.
There was friendly competition among the students to see who could shoot the most clay pigeons out of the sky. A student hitting three or four was sure to have a bragging rights among their friends.
Amidst a fun day, instructors hope the students remember their experience and the safety lessons that came in the classroom and on the range.
“Hopefully, they take away that safety is paramount,” Julian said. “Hopefully that’s a long-term lesson.”
