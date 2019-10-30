8-year-old Emery Smith dressed as Zoltar the fortune teller for the Kids Community Halloween Party at the Kokomo Event Center on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Mia Burns, 13, dressed as a headless woman, and her dad Ryan Burns wave at their family on the stage for the costume contest during the Kids Community Halloween Party at the Kokomo Event Center on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-month-old Quinn Dyer, dressed as Jessie from Toy Story, sits among the rest of the toys in a custom-made Buzz Lightyear rocketship during the Kids Community Halloween Party at the Kokomo Event Center on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Ava Shanks, 5, dressed as a unicorn, pets Seger, dressed like a lion and certified therapy dog for both Community Howard and St. Vincent hospitals, as Seger’s owner Cindie Hudson sits by his side during the Kids Community Halloween Party at the Kokomo Event Center on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Pennywise, the clown from It, waves at Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story during the Kids Community Halloween Party at the Kokomo Event Center on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eat, drink and be scary! All the Halloween events we could find this year
Laura Arwood
Kokomo Tribune
There’s plenty of spooky stuff for all ages today through Sunday.
A couple of quick reminders: Make sure the children watch out for traffic and only trick-or-treat at houses with their porch light on.
Here’s the scoop:
Today
2019 Orchestra Costume Concert, 7 to 9 p.m., tickets are $4, Eastern Howard Performing Arts Center, 421 S. Harrison St., visit www.facebook.com/easternhspac.
Trick or treat, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement Communities, 329 Rainbow Drive, candy treats, cookies and punch.
Trunk or Treat Fall Fest, 4 to 7 p.m., Bradford Run Apartments, 3604 Briarwick Drive.
Trunk or Treat 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., candy, free meal, crafts and games, EastPointe Bible Church, 1540 E. Paw Paw Pike, Peru, visit www.facebook.com/eastpointebible.
Halloween Party, 6 to 8 p.m., fun, games and candy, Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. County Road 400 N., visit www.facebook.com/kzionumc.
Halloween
Trick-or-treat hours:
Kokomo: 6 to 8 p.m.
Peru: 5 to 8 p.m.
Tipton: 5 to 8 p.m.
Galveston: 5 to 8 p.m.
Walton: 5 to 8 p.m.
More fun stuff on Halloween
Galveston Halloween Parade begins at 5 p.m. at First Farmers Bank, 112 S. California St., ending at the school.
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Trunk or Treat, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Main and South Branches, all ages may come in costume, free, visit www.khcpl.org
Fall Fun Fest, 6 to 8:30 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
Harvest festival, 4 to 7 p.m., Westside Baptist Church, 3330 W. County Road 100 S.
Indoor trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Trick or treat at Bloom, 6 to 8 p.m., 2800 S. Dixon Road.
Walton Parade and Boo Fest, 5 p.m. parade begins at American Legion, line up at 4:30 p.m., Boo Fest at Walton Library after parade from 6 to 8 p.m.
Royal Center Halloween Parade, 6 p.m., line up on South street, parade begins at 6 p.m.
Trick or treating at Grissom Maze of Terror Kids Night, 6 to 9 p.m., props only, no live actors, perfect for kids who would be too scared to visit the full attraction, at 2251 Randolph St., Peru. Tickets are $6 each,
First Friday “Main Street Mystery,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., help solve the mystery after a crime has been committed in downtown Kokomo during this live-action event, featuring Kokomo Civic Theatre actors, free, self-guided arts tour in the downtown district, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com
Streapers, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 71 W. 7
{sup}th{/sup} St., Peru. Tickets are $13 each, $10 kids 12 and under. Visit
Kendall Family Farm Adventures, Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, noon to 7 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
PHOTOS: Kids Community Halloween Party
