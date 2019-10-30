There’s plenty of spooky stuff for all ages today through Sunday.

A couple of quick reminders: Make sure the children watch out for traffic and only trick-or-treat at houses with their porch light on.

Here’s the scoop:

Today

  • 2019 Orchestra Costume Concert, 7 to 9 p.m., tickets are $4, Eastern Howard Performing Arts Center, 421 S. Harrison St., visit www.facebook.com/easternhspac.
  • Trick or treat, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement Communities, 329 Rainbow Drive, candy treats, cookies and punch.
  • Trunk or Treat Fall Fest, 4 to 7 p.m., Bradford Run Apartments, 3604 Briarwick Drive.
  • Trunk or Treat 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., candy, free meal, crafts and games, EastPointe Bible Church, 1540 E. Paw Paw Pike, Peru, visit www.facebook.com/eastpointebible.
  • Halloween Party, 6 to 8 p.m., fun, games and candy, Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. County Road 400 N., visit www.facebook.com/kzionumc.

Halloween

Trick-or-treat hours:

  • Kokomo: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Peru: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Tipton: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Galveston: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Walton: 5 to 8 p.m.

More fun stuff on Halloween

  • Galveston Halloween Parade begins at 5 p.m. at First Farmers Bank, 112 S. California St., ending at the school.

Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Trunk or Treat, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Main and South Branches, all ages may come in costume, free, visit www.khcpl.org

  • .
  • Fall Fun Fest, 6 to 8:30 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
  • Fall-o-ween Jesus, 6 to 8 p.m., candy, fun and games, CW Mount Community Center Gym, 341 W. Jefferson St., Tipton, visit www.facebook.com/generationschurchinc.
  • Halloween Fun, 3:30 to 6 p.m., trick or treating, North Woods Village, 2233 W. Jefferson St.
  • Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8:30 p.m., inflatables, hayrides, food, music, decorated cars, Abundant Life Church, 1025 E. County Road 400 S., www.facebook.com/AbundantLifeKokomo.
  • Neighborhood fall festival, 5 to 7 p.m., Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke St.
  • Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., candy, games, refreshments, Workhouse Gym, 1301 W. Mulberry St., visit www.facebook.com/WorkhorseGym.
  • Organ Spooktacular, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, featuring Vincent Carr and Timothy Denton.
  • Trunk or treat, 5 to 8 p.m., Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore St.
  • Trunk or treat, 5 to 8 p.m., moved inside due to weather, Taylor and Cowan Funeral Hom
  • e, 314 N. Main St., Tipton, visit www.facebook.com/taylorcowanfh.
  • Harvest festival, 4 to 7 p.m., Westside Baptist Church, 3330 W. County Road 100 S.
  • Indoor trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
  • Trick or treat at Bloom, 6 to 8 p.m., 2800 S. Dixon Road.
  • Walton Parade and Boo Fest, 5 p.m. parade begins at American Legion, line up at 4:30 p.m., Boo Fest at Walton Library after parade from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Royal Center Halloween Parade, 6 p.m., line up on South street, parade begins at 6 p.m.
  • Trick or treating at Grissom Maze of Terror Kids Night, 6 to 9 p.m., props only, no live actors, perfect for kids who would be too scared to visit the full attraction, at 2251 Randolph St., Peru. Tickets are $6 each,
  • visit www.grissommazeofterror.com.

Friday

First Friday “Main Street Mystery,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., help solve the mystery after a crime has been committed in downtown Kokomo during this live-action event, featuring Kokomo Civic Theatre actors, free, self-guided arts tour in the downtown district, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com

  • .
  • Streapers, 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 71 W. 7

{sup}th{/sup} St., Peru. Tickets are $13 each, $10 kids 12 and under. Visit

www.streapers.com

  • .
  • Grissom Maze of Terror, 7 to midnight, at 2251 Randolph St., Peru. Tickets are $13 each, visit www.grissommazeofterror.com.
  • Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit www.weitlesasylum.com.

Saturday

  • Kempton trick-or-treat, 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Kendall Family Farm A

dventures, Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com

  • .
  • Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 to 11 p.m., 5635 N. 00 East-West, Kokomo, tickets $12 per person or $20 Fast Pass, all money goes to charity, visit

www.weitlesasylum.com

  • .
  • Grissom Maze of Terror, 6 to midnight, at 2251 Randolph St., Peru. Tickets are $13 each, visit www.grissommazeofterror.com.
  • Streapers, 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1-2, at 71 W. 7

{sup}th{/sup} St., Peru. Tickets are $13 each, $10 kids 12 and under. Visit

www.streapers.com

  • .

Sunday

Kendall Family Farm Adventures, Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, noon to 7 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.

PHOTOS: Kids Community Halloween Party

1 of 29

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you