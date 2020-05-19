Voting booths this primary election will smell like disinfectant thanks to COVID-19.
The Howard County Election Board voted Monday to approve its sanitizing policies for the upcoming primary election.
Per the plan, the board will provide poll workers with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), including masks, face shields, gloves and cleaning supplies.
Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart said poll workers will be instructed to clean each voting booth after it is used.
Hand sanitizer stations will be placed near the entrance of the vote centers. Voters can also keep the pen they use.
Election board members stressed that the PPE is for poll workers only. Voters are recommended to wear their own masks or face coverings, though it is not required.
Vote centers will also be deep cleaned before each day of voting.
Early in-person voting begins Tuesday May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Howard County Government Center , 120 E. Mulberry St. The Government Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26 through May 29, from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, June 1.
Other early in-person voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday May 27 through Sunday May 31.
Primary Election Day is June 2. All vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 2.
Early in-person vote centers include:
• Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
• The Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St
• Greentown Lions Club, 4-H Fairgrounds.
• Indiana Wesleyan, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
• Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St.
• Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North.
• Titan Annex, 3794 E. 300 South.
• UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
While the county is still offering in-person voting, the Election Board is encouraging people to vote by mail. Absentee applications have to be returned to the Election Room by Thursday. Applications can be printed at Indianavoters.com.
Notably, the state’s Election Commission waived all previous absentee ballot requirements so voters no longer have to cite a reason to vote by mail.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart said there are still voters who’d still rather vote in-person.
“We’ve had a lot people call in asking what vote centers are open, so I know the voters are still wanting to exercise their right to vote by walking in, which is why we’re leaving as many open because we want them to be able to do that,” she said.
