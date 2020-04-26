Registered voters will have a shorter window for in-person early voting in the upcoming primary election.
Normally, Howard County residents have nearly a month to vote in-person and early at the Howard County Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., but it will now be a week.
A recent decision by the Indiana Election Commission set “limited” in-person early voting to the week of May 26 to June 1, just a week before the primary election June 2.
At a Wednesday meeting the Howard County Election Board chose to offer in-person early voting during every one of the aforementioned days. The majority of in-person early voting locations will be opening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday May 27 through Sunday May 31.
The Government Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, through May 29, from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, June 1. All polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 2.
The county Election Board also replaced the polling location at Eastern Performing Arts Center to the Greentown Lions Club at the Howard County 4-H fairgrounds.
Voting locations for the primary are as follows (early voting locations are bolded):
- Reach aka First Assembly of God Church, 1520 N. Apperson Way.
- Good Shepherd Church, 121 Sante Fe Blvd.
- Ivy Tech Community College, Health Professions Center Hingst Hall, 1815 E. Morgan St.
- Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
- Maple Crest School, 2727 S. Washington St.
- Northview aka Oakbrook Church, 3409 S. 200 West.
- Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- Kokomo South Library, 1755 E. Center Road.
The state received nearly $8 million to buy personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies for the voting equipment, that will be distributed to each county before the primary election.
While the county is still offering in-person voting, Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart is encouraging people to vote by mail. The Election Commission waived all previous absentee ballot requirements so voters no longer have to cite a reason to vote by mail.
As of Wednesday, 849 applications for absentee voting have been mailed out. There are around 40,000 total registered voters in Howard County.
The at-large Howard County Council seat and Indiana’s 5th Congressional District seat are the only contested races on this year’s primary ballot. Residents of eastern Howard County and Greentown will vote in the latter.
The deadline to register to vote or change your address for the primary election is May 4. You may go online to Indianavoters.com to register and to change your address. You may also contact the Voter Registration Office at 765-456-2219 from 8 a.n. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
