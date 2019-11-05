Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart told the Tribune this morning that 8,409 voters cast their ballots early in the Kokomo municipal election.
That is roughly 21% of the 40,114 registered voters inside city limits, meaning more people voted prior to today's Election Day than voted at any time in this spring's primary election.
Kokomo saw an overall 19% voter turnout in the primary election.
Stewart said today that she is happy with the general election's early voting turnout.
She previously told the Tribune she was preparing for at least 50 percent turnout for the general election by the end of Election Day. Stewart acknowledged the number may be a bit high but said, “I think people are going to come out and vote.”
A turnout anywhere around 50% would be a major improvement over the previous municipal election, in 2015, when just 25% of voters showed up at the polls. That election, however, was held prior to the implementation of the existing vote center system.
It would also mean a heavy voter turnout at vote centers today. Voting is open until 6 p.m. Here is where you can cast your ballot, and here is everything you need to know to vote:
- Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
- Eastern Performing Arts Center, 421 S. Harrison St.
- Kokomo First Assembly, 1520 N. Apperson Way
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 121 Santa Fe Boulevard
- Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
- Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road
- Maple Crest Middle School, 2727 S. Washington St.
- Northview Church (formerly Oakbrook Church), 3409 S. 200 West
- Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St.
- Kokomo Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road
- Titan Annex Facility, 3794 E. 300 South
- UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
