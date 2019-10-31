Local teacher Jennifer Marden has a lot of books. As in, 25,000 books. Her garage has been out of commission for a few years, stacked with boxes and boxes of books.
She started collecting books in hopes to open a used bookstore in Kokomo. Three years later, Chapter 2 books opens to the public today.
The bookstore, at 107 E. Sycamore St., is on “Geek Street” in downtown Kokomo, next to American Dream Hi-Fi. The space is a hodgepodge of exposed brick, classic storefront and wooden sculptures left behind from previous tenant, Studio Black.
“This was my dream location,” Marden said. “It opened up. It’s Geek Street. There’s the record store, comic store, toy store. It was a perfect fit. I was about a year away (from opening) and I couldn’t pass it up. If this were to go to someone else, I couldn’t forgive myself.”
Custom bookshelves line the walls and create an aisle down the store. The shelves were built by Tony Sears, whom Marden described as “absolutely amazing.”
Marden sat in a plush chair near the center of the store. A few chairs, a sofa and pillows create a reading space. Customers can sit back, relax and read, she said. While Marden said the bookstore is not going to be a coffee shop, there will be refreshments and a coffee bar for guests to make their own coffee.
“You can come in, you can chill, you can read,” she said.
After years of planning out the store, Marden stumbled over her words while trying to describe how she felt as her dream was finally coming to fruition.
“Sometimes I just come in and cry because I can’t believe it’s finally happening,” she said. “Sometimes, all I can think of is how much there is to be done.”
Marden, a fifth-grade teacher at Western Elementary School, said the bookstore is bigger than a business for her.
“My whole passion is literacy,” she said. “I obviously love books myself but I want this to impact the community with literacy. Maybe I’ll be able to involve my teacher side and bring in tutoring and book clubs, things like that. I know the library has opportunities like that. I’m hoping to add to that.”
Books will be listed at around half the cover price, and most books will range from a couple of dollars to $15 at the pricier end. Genres include children’s, young adult, biographies, travel, romance, science-fiction, non-fiction, fantasy, mystery/thriller, adult fiction, self-help, arts and crafts/DIY and more.
Customers can donate books or buy/sell/trade. At first, the store will offer trade credit only going toward half the purchase to generate revenue. Marden said the business will track trade credit so customers can use it over a span of purchases.
Books need to be in good or like-new condition, with very minimal highlighting, underlining or writing, no dog-eared pages or water damage. Some books will have inscriptions or occasional underlines, she said. The store will not be accepting or selling textbooks, Readers’ Digest, and magazines, but may accept books for recycling in the future.
“There will be something for everyone, and if there’s something people want us to find, we’ll find it for them,” she said. “We would love to have more sci-fi/fantasy. It seems like there’s just not a lot of that out there.”
Marden, who has been in education for 21 years as an elementary and middle school teacher and school counselor, said the more books, the better a community.
“I know I’m going deep but think of how we advance as a civilization is access to books,” she said. “That’s the measure of how we are improving. I can only hope that we can help with that.”
