In landslide proportions, Howard County Republicans swept Howard County Council and county government races and with the wins gained complete control over county government for the first time in recent history.
Local Republicans won contested races in County Council districts 1-4, county commissioner district 1, county recorder, county assessor and county clerk by wide margins in all but one race, according to unofficial results tallied Tuesday. The GOP also won uncontested races for sheriff, prosecutor and Superior Court 1 judgeship.
After the last of the vote tallies were posted on the county’s website, GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Jack told people to “get out the broom.”
“This means that the Republican party is growing,” Jack said after vote totals came in. “We’re expanding and getting new people.”
For the Howard County Democratic party, the loss marks another tough defeat. While county government has typically been controlled by the Republicans, the party fielded motivated candidates in many of the top races and has had at least one voice on the Howard County Council. Now, that’s no more.
Notably, there were 8,738 Republican straight ticket voters compared to 3,462 Democratic straight ticket voters.
Howard County Democratic Party Chairwoman Annette Bourff Milam said she was disappointed but praised the Democratic ticket for their “hard work” throughout the campaign.
“We’re definitely not giving up,” Milam said.
County Council District 3
The GOP controlling most of the county government offices is nothing new, but, most notably, Republican Tim Cuthbert beat out Democrat Donnie Haworth for the District 3 seat with 52% of the vote, according to unofficial vote totals.
District 3, which primarily covers downtown Kokomo and the city’s near north, east and south sides, has historically been a Democratic stronghold for at least the last two decades.
It was by far the closest race of the night. The other contested races were won handily by Republicans, most by 70% or more of the vote.
Cuthbert, who owns downtown furniture restoration company CoVa & Co. on Mulberry, has never run for a political office before but pitched his business ownership background as a perfect fit for the County Council, which handles the budget and other financial aspects of the county.
“I don’t have name recognition, I don’t have political experience, but I’m all in, and I can’t wait to give back what you all gave to me,” Cuthbert said. “I don’t at the end of four years want people to go, ‘Now who was that that was in District 3?’ I want it to be known that I’m working for you.”
Commissioner District 1
The question of who will replace outgoing Commissioner Paul Wyman has been answered.
Republican Jeff Lipinski handily defeated Democrat Lisa Washington.
Lipinski, who will soon retire as director of the Kinsey Youth Center and who will also no longer be on the Russiaville Town Board come Jan. 1, won with 69% of the vote, according to unofficial totals.
“I feel very fortunate,” Lipinski said after the final vote totals came in. “I felt like I had two good challenges in the primary and general. Even though the results may look like it was easy, it was not. It took a lot of effort.”
*Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Jennifer Jack was the outgoing Howard County Republican chairwoman. While she announced earlier this year she would be stepping away, Jack told the Tribune late Tuesday night that has changed and she will remain as party leader until March 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.