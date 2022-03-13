A total repeal of the business personal property tax would cost Howard County tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue and would shift more of the tax burden to homeowners and other taxing classes, according to a recently released study commissioned by The Association of Indiana Counties.
A fiscal analysis found that Howard County as a whole would stand to lose $28.7 million — down from $127.8 million to $99.1 million — from its maximum levy in 2026 if the state were to fully eliminate the business personal property tax. The analysis was completed by Larry Deboer, a retired professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University, and Indianapolis-based economic research company Policy Analytics. The maximum levy is the amount a governmental tax unit is allowed to collect in property tax revenue each year.
Such an action would cause taxes for home, business and agriculture land owners to increase, government services to be cut or both, the study suggests, especially in counties that are heavily reliant on BPP and whose tax bases are already near the state-imposed tax caps.
The study found that Howard County would be one of 14 counties in the state with a loss of more than 16% of its total levy, the highest percentage of loss. Other counties in the same category include Blackford, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
Business personal property tax accounts for roughly a third of the county’s total tax revenue, according to the study. That’s due to the heavy manufacturing base the county has. While large manufacturers, such as Stellantis, do pay property tax, they also pay taxes on the machinery and equipment in their facilities, known as personal property.
According to the study, residential properties would pay 58% of all property taxes in 2026 if business personal property tax were eliminated. That’s an increase from 32% in 2021. Commercial and agricultural properties would also see their share of the tax burden increase, though not as much, from 16% to 20% and 15% to 21%, respectively.
The Indiana General Assembly has not proposed fully eliminating business personal property taxes, though it did propose this year to reduce business personal property tax by eliminating the 30% depreciation floor for new equipment installed without any noted revenue replacement for affected local governments.
The tax value on business equipment decreases over time, but under current state law, the taxes businesses pay on their machinery and equipment can never fall below 30% of the cost.
Removing that floor, while not completely eliminating the business personal property tax, would still cause loss of revenues for local governments.
Local governments, as a whole, would lose roughly $103 million in fiscal year 2037 due to the change, while the state would lose between $332 million and $423 million per year until 2034, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star.
The elimination of the 30% depreciation floor was included, along with other various tax cuts such as a cut in personal income tax, in this year’s HB 1002, which passed the House with support from local representatives Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter.
But the bill was gutted in a state Senate committee.
In the end, the state legislature settled on a personal income tax cut from 3.23% to $2.9%, phased in over 10 years. The first tax cut occurs in 2023 when it falls from 3.23% to 3.15%. Subsequent cuts have triggers and won’t go into effect unless revenue increases by 2% and debt obligations to the pre-1996 teacher pension fund are met. The state also repealed its 1.4% utility tax.
Making changes to the BPP was a major legislative issue for Gov. Eric Holcomb this legislative session as a way to boost new equipment investments and attract new employers. His office cited that Indiana’s 30% floor is the highest in the country and that neighboring states Illinois and Ohio have no such floor.
The Indiana Manufacturer’s Association, an organization that represents more than 1,000 manufacturing companies in the state, had lobbied for the elimination of the 30% depreciation floor, arguing that both the state and local governments seeing budget surpluses thanks to federal stimulus can afford the proposed change.
“Economic development and fiscal policy that focuses on growth and private-sector investment is extremely important to Indiana manufacturers,” Brian Burton, president and CEO of Indiana Manufacturers Association, wrote in a Feb. 24 letter to the editor to multiple news agencies. “So too are quality government services by the State of Indiana and local units of government. Indiana’s leaders are able to do both. They can afford it.”
While any changes to the business personal property tax were not successful this time around, the General Assembly’s attempt had local elected officials in both city and county governments concerned.
Last month, the Howard County Council sent a letter signed by council President Jamie Bolser to local state representatives, expressing its concern over any changes to the business personal property tax without a replacement revenue mechanism. The County Council didn’t explicitly come out against eliminating the 30% depreciation floor but, rather, the lack of the state providing replacement revenue for any losses such a change would incur.
“Any change to this would place a significant undue burden on our homeowners at a time when inflation is strapping Hoosiers at the gas pumps and grocery stores,” the letter reads.
“Howard County residents and units of government cannot afford for any further changes to the business personal property tax structure, including the proposed changes to the depreciation floor.”
In 2021, business personal property tax revenue amounted to $34.7 million, roughly one-third of all total revenue collected in Howard County, according to the county auditor’s office.
The loss of business personal property tax would be heavily felt by the city of Kokomo, where the vast majority of business equipment is located.
According to City Controller Wes Reed, the city collected $41 million in property taxes in 2021. Roughly 44% of that, or just over $18 million, was from the business personal property tax.
“Considering this legislation could impact such a significant portion of our budget we are obviously concerned about ripple effects as we all continue to battling the ongoing effects of inflation; any dip in revenue could cause very real problems,” Reed said in an email to the Tribune.
For now, local officials can breathe a sigh of relief, but some expect the issue to return next year, especially since it was such a high priority agenda item for both the governor and state legislature.
“If they’re (state legislature) going to be the ones taking away the money, they need to have a plan to replace it,” Martha Lake, county councilwoman and former county auditor, said.
