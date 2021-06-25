Last week? An earthquake. This week? A tornado.
A tornado touched ground in far northwestern Howard County around 9:15 p.m. Friday near County road 350 N and County Road N. 1350 W., according to the Howard County Emergency Managment Agency, though it does not appear to have caused any damage or injuries.
As of 11 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service has yet to confirm the tornado. The western part of the county was under a tornado watch from about 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. after a storm cell reportedly produced several tornadoes across a handful of counties in north central Indiana.
Several photos and videos of the funnel cloud were shared on social media by county residents.
The same cell spawned reports of tornadoes in counties west and northwest of Howard County, including Carroll, Tippecanoe, Clinton and Cass counties.
