A city employee is suing Kokomo in federal court, alleging a First Amendment violation over the city’s reasons for not wanting to hire him as a police officer.
Colton Summers, an employee with the Street Department, filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city, the Kokomo Police Department and Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout earlier this month, alleging the three violated his constitutional rights when they declined to consider his application to join KPD.
Summers alleges he wasn’t considered based on his “political affiliation and activities.” He is the son of Kevin Summers, a retired KPD officer, former city councilman and former mayoral candidate who lost in the 2019 Democratic primary.
According to the complaint, Colton Summers began an application for KPD in 2015 but, around that time, then-KPD Det. Rich Benzinger told another unnamed officer that the department did not need “another Summers.”
Colton Summers again began the KPD application process around April 2020. According to the complaint, around May 2020, Stout told Colton Summers that he would not be allowed to test for any openings “because he would be considered a Brady officer.”
Being a “Brady” officer means one lacks credibility; the moniker comes from the 1963 landmark decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that required prosecutors to disclose if an officer who may serve as a witness has a history of knowingly lying.
In July 2020, according to the complaint, Stout and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore told Colton Summers he would not be considered for a police officer position “because of the impact it would have on department morale.”
In March 2021, Colton Summers successfully tested for an open position for KPD, but, according to the complaint, in May 2021, he was told he was no longer being considered for the position “because he had allegedly falsified his application,” a claim Colton Summers denies.
An email seeking comment from the city’s attorney for the case was not returned as of Thursday afternoon. When reached by email, Moore said the city "has no comment at this time."
Colton Summers is alleging the city, KPD and Stout’s actions were “intentional, willful and in reckless disregard” of his protected First Amendment rights and is seeking a judgment against them, an order barring future violations, an order requiring him to be considered for a position in KPD or front pay in lieu thereof and damages.
As of Wednesday, the city has not yet formally responded to the complaint. The city's deadline for doing so is May 25, though it is asking for an extension of an additional 28 days — to June 22 — to reply.
