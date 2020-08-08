The energy company looking to build and operate a solar farm in eastern Howard County made its pitch to the community at a packed town hall meeting Thursday.
A hundred or so people – the majority of whom wore bright red “Stop Big Solar” T-shirts – attended ENGIE’s town hall at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center for its proposed Emerald Green Solar farm project.
The town hall featured a presentation by John Green, project manager for ENGIE Solar, and Bill Keeney, business development for ENGIE Solar. The two provided details about the project and answered questions and concerns from local residents and property owners whose homes will be near, and in some cases, surrounded by solar panels.
The proposed 2,000-acre solar farm, if it receives the needed governmental approvals, will be built east of Greentown, south of U.S. 35 and mostly east of Duke Energy’s Greentown substation. It will generate 200 megawatts of electricity and will be an investment of $150 million and generate 300-350 temporary construction jobs, according to the company.
Both Green and Keeney wouldn’t commit to a number of permanent jobs created by the project, but did admit it would be “minimal” given solar farm projects don’t need much day-to-day management.
Green said that while the project area is 2,000 acres, the solar panels themselves will cover approximately 1,500 acres. The remaining 500 acres will include buffer zones, access roads, concrete walkways and equipment.
ENGIE is planning on running the solar farm for 30-40 years. The company estimates the solar farm will generate an additional $30 million in tax revenue for Howard County, including $19 million for the Eastern Howard School Corporation, over the project’s lifespan.
After the project is over, ENGIE said it will remove the solar panels and undergo a decommission project to make sure the land can be used for agriculture again. The decommission project will be backed by a bond issue that will cover the decommission cost even if ENGIE happens to go under as a company.
The electricity generated will be sold to utility companies, such as Duke Energy or NIPSCO, and large corporations that are looking to increase their sourcing of electricity from renewable energies.
Green said ENGIE chose Greentown based on a variety of factors, but it mainly came down to availability of transmission – i.e. power lines – and where it believes it can be competitive in selling the electricity.
“We narrowed it down to a couple of sites, with Greentown being one of the best of those,” Green said. “We know a lot of people don’t want new transmission, so we try and find places like Greentown where there’s existing transmission, where there’s an existing substation that we can tap into.
“We believe it’s a great project, and we believe it’s a great location.”
Others, though, had the opposite opinion.
About two dozen people asked questions and made comments during the Q&A portion of the town hall. The vast majority of the comments and questions were negative or skeptical of ENGIE’s claims and overall benefit to the community.
The property owners whose houses would be surrounded by the solar farm were especially concerned, particularly about the effect the solar farm would have on their property values.
To prevent unauthorized people from entering the solar farm, ENGIE will be building a barbed wire fence around the project. To help hide the barbed wire fence, it will plant evergreen trees or something similar just outside the fence.
The company argued studies show solar farms have little to no negative effect on property values, citing two studies and encouraging attendees to research the issue themselves. Green said ENGIE will commission a study of the possible effect of the Emerald Green Solar project on nearby properties.
Other major concerns expressed Thursday included a possible rising cost in electricity bills; the fact the company plans on asking for a tax abatement but is not creating many permanent jobs; sources most of its solar panels from southeast Asia; and can’t guarantee the electricity generated by the solar farm would be utilized locally.
Even the company’s much-touted estimated $30 million in tax revenue – or $1 million a year if the project is in operation for 30 years – faced criticism as being “not that much.”
“Thirty million seems awful low to me,” residnet Jensen Renbarger said “We’ve been to every single commissioners meeting. We know what Kokomo’s budget is; $30 million over 30 years is a very small sum for a project this size. ... I’m just wondering what benefit to us is.”
Construction on the Emerald Green Solar project is tentatively scheduled to begin in late 2020 at the earliest with full operation beginning in 2023.
Before construction can begin, though, the project must receive governmental approval for special use of the land. The company told the Tribune it has not yet submitted its application and does not yet have a date of when it will do so.
