What is vinyl chloride?

Vinyl chloride is a manufactured chemical that is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is used to make a variety of plastic products, including pipes, wire and cable coatings, and packaging materials.

Vinyl chloride is also a breakdown product of other chemicals, such as tetrachloroethylene and trichloroethylene. The effects of drinking high levels of vinyl chloride are unknown.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has determined that vinyl chloride is a known carcinogen. It has not been proven that vinyl chloride causes birth defects in humans, but studies in animals suggest that vinyl chloride might affect growth and development.

Animal studies also suggest that infants and young children might be more susceptible than adults to vinyl chloride-induced cancer.

People can be exposed to vinyl chloride from ingesting contaminated water used for drinking, cooking and bathing (showering).

A contaminated water supply also can impact indoor air quality in the home as vinyl chloride gasses can be released from water during bathing, cooking and laundry activities.

Breathing high levels of vinyl chloride may make you feel dizzy or sleepy, according to the EPA.

Studies in animals show that extremely high levels of vinyl chloride can damage the liver, lungs and kidneys.