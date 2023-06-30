The estate of a man who hit a Kokomo bump-out on North Main Street in 2021 and died as a result of the crash is suing the city of Kokomo for damages.
The Estate of Tilmon Kennedy III filed a wrongful death lawsuit this month against the city of Kokomo, alleging the city was “careless and negligent in failing to maintain the ‘bump out’ in a reasonably safe condition” for those traveling southbound on North Main Street.
According to the complaint, Kennedy III was driving a 2020 Yong moped southbound on North Main Street on Oct. 15, 2021, when he struck a bump-out just south of East Broadway Street next to the Al Berryman Memorial Park and Splash Pad. Kennedy III, 68, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident.
Kennedy III’s estate alleges in the complaint that the city knew or should have known that the particular bump-out Kennedy III hit was a problem and that the city has had problems, in general, with other bump-outs because “citizens had periodically complained” about them and would occasionally hit them.
The complaint also alleges that the city was “careless and negligent” in failing to provide warning signs or pavement markings notifying motorists that North Main Street had a bump-out located just south of East Broadway Street.
The estate is seeking a jury trial and an unspecified amount of financial compensation for “injuries and damages sustained” and to cover attorney fees. It has also requested a jury trial.
Since the lawsuit was only filed recently, the city of Kokomo has not yet formally responded to the complaint.
The bump-out in question was constructed in 2018 as part of the installation of the splash pad. Its existence allows for visiting the splash pad to park along North Main Street.
However, the city is now soon to begin a road reconstruction project for the stretch of North Main Street that will, in part, reduce all three bump-outs located on North Main Street between West Elm Street and East Broadway Street.
The lawsuit filed by Kennedy III’s estate is at least the second one filed against the city related to a motorist striking a city bump-out.
Lucina Eaton of Indianapolis sued the city in February 2020 after she struck the bump-out at Apperson Way and Madison Street in June of 2018 and severely injured herself. In 2022, the city reached an out-of-court settlement with Eaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.