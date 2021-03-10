Howard County is now in the state’s lowest COVID-19 advisory level, opening the door for larger social gatherings and no capacity restrictions at events.
The county’s COVID-19 spread has been low for the last two weeks, according to the state’s color-coded map, which is updated every Wednesday. That has caused the county to fall from the color yellow to blue in the state’s COVID advisory level, which is used to determine the county’s social gathering and event capacity restrictions.
Under the blue advisory level, a county's social gatherings and events are strongly recommended to have no more than 250 people. However, gatherings and events are permitted at 100% of a venue's capacity. Organizers or planners of a gathering or event that will exceed the 250-person mark, though, must have a safety plan approved by the local health department.
Other rules, like following social distancing and wearing face coverings, are still to be followed, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order effective March 1 through March 31.
The county’s blue designation comes as little surprise since the seven-day moving average of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly since all-time highs set in early December when county officials voluntarily moved the county into the red, indicating high community spread of the virus.
Last week, the county’s weekly metric score was blue, but the state requires a county to be in a lower tier for two weeks before officially dropping to a lower advisory level, such as from yellow to blue.
Cases of COVID have significantly decreased since the heart of the winter, getting as low as just a handful of new reported cases per day on some occasions in the last month.
On Dec. 8, 2020, the county’s seven-day moving average was 119. As of March 9, it’s at 12.
There has been a slight uptick, though, in reported positive COVID cases in the past week.
The county’s seven-day positive case average March 1 was six, meaning the moving average of cases has doubled in a little more than a week's time.
It’s not nearly as large of a jump seen in the months of December and January, but it does suggest that, even with increasing vaccination efforts, there could still be a threat of increasing COVID cases.
“There’s still two to three months left as we work through this whole vaccination and working to get to the other side of it,” Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said Wednesday morning on Z92.5. “Just continue to be vigilant. Continue to do smart things — wear masks, stay socially distant when appropriate and those sorts of things. Certainly, we’re on our way getting back to enjoying life as we used to know it.”
