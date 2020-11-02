Election Day is nearly here.
On Tuesday, tens of thousands residents of Howard County will join millions across the country in choosing the next president of the United States, as well as representatives for the General Assembly, U.S. Congress and a slew of contested local races, including county commissioner, county council at-large and treasurer.
Will Republicans maintain their near monopoly control over county government or will Democrats earn another seat on county council or the commissioners board and the treasurer’s seat?
Will President Donald Trump once again buck the polls and win reelection, or will Biden be able to win back the crucial Midwestern states Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 and make Trump the first one-term president since George H.W. Bush?
Will the Democrats retake the Senate or will the GOP hold on to, or possibly expand, their slim majority?
All that will be decided by voters.
Here is what you need to know before casting your ballot:
What do you need?
You will need a photo ID.
Indiana law requires Hoosiers to present a government-issued photo ID before casting a ballot at the polls on Election Day.
Under Indiana Code, a voter’s photo ID must meet four criteria to be acceptable for voting purposes. It must:
Display your photo.
Display your name, and the name must conform to your voter registration record. Conform does not mean identical, but the ID must comply with a standard of similarity.
Display an expiration date and either be current or have expired sometime after the date of the last General Election, on Nov. 8, 2016.
Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. government.
In most cases, an Indiana driver’s license, Indiana photo ID card, military ID or U.S. passport is sufficient. A student ID from an Indiana state school may only be used if it meets all of the four criteria specified above. A student ID from a private institution may not be used for voting purposes.
If you are unable or unwilling to present ID meeting these requirements, you may cast a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, you have until noon 10 days after the election to follow up with the county election board and either provide the necessary documentation or affirm one of the law’s exemptions applies to you.
Source: Indiana Election Division
Check your voting status
Want to make sure you’re registered to vote? If so, you can visit www.indianavoters.com.
Once you enter identifying information, the site will also provide directions to each of Howard County’s vote centers, along with other information that could be pertinent to your Election Day experience.
Where to vote
Here are the vote centers slated to be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day:
Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
REACH aka Kokomo First Assembly of God, 1520 N. Apperson Way
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 121 Santa Fe Boulevard
Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road
Maple Crest Middle School, 2727 S. Washington St.
Northview Church (formerly Oakbrook Church), 3409 S. 200 West
Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville.
Kokomo Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St.
Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road
Titan Annex Facility, 3794 E. 300 South
UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
Greentown Lions Club (Fairgrounds), 510 E. Payton St., Greentown.
Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 N.
Ivy Tech Community College (Health Professions Center), 1815 E. Morgan St.
Remember, if you are in line by 6 p.m. you will be able to vote.
Do I have to wear a mask?
Wearing a mask is recommended, but not required to vote. All poll workers, though, will be equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).
Practicing social distancing is also recommended. Since Howard County switched to vote centers, voters can cast their ballot at any polling location, not just the one located closest to them. So if a line is too long where social distancing is made difficult, you can either come back another time or visit another polling location.
Straight-ticket voting
Even if you vote straight ticket – an option allowing voters to make a single ballot mark to vote for a party’s slate of candidates – you must also manually vote for the county council’s at-large race, any nonpartisan race – such as school board – and any public questions.
A 2016 Indiana law change means that straight-ticket voting no longer counts toward partisan races where more than one candidate can be chosen.
In other words, a voter who marks the straight-ticket option must still go down and choose the at-large candidates they wish to vote for. Voters are allowed to vote for up to three at-large candidates.
What not to do
Do not wear clothing that supports or opposes a specific candidate or party, and do not bring a campaign sign into the vote center. If you do, poll workers may ask you to change your shirt or turn it inside out.
Electioneering does not forbid someone from voting, however a poll worker may a complaint with the local election board, resulting in a class A misdemeanor prosecution.
Electioneering does not include any materials a voter may bring with them into the voting booth to assist with voting.
Voters will, however, likely notice campaign signs directly outside vote centers in a last-ditch effort to grab your vote. Campaign volunteers may also be outside the polling location. That is legal as long as they are at least 50 feet from the voting location’s entrance or half the distance to the property line, whichever is greater.
Voter turnout and absentee voting
County election officials are expecting record turnout of upwards of 70% of registered voters in the county casting a ballot.
According to Clerk Debbie Stewart, there are 60,940 registered voters in the county. As of the middle of last week, more than 21,000 have voted early, either in-person or through the mail.
For comparison, In 2016 59% of registered voters in the county voted.
The number of mail-in ballots sent out this year increased compared to 2016 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year 5,521 ballots have been sent to voters, with the majority of them already received back by the clerk’s office. In 2016, only 1,825 mail-ballots were sent out.
If you have yet to return your mail-in ballot, it is now best to turn it in in-person to the Howard County Election Room, located in room 116 in the county courthouse, or any vote center to ensure it is counted. Mail-in ballots must be received by noon on Election Day to be counted.
Problems?
Do you have a complaint about your polling place’s accessibility limitations or are you concerned about fraudulent activities on Election Day? A toll-free phone line now exists to make your voice heard. The toll-free number is: 866-IN1-VOTE (866-461-8683). HAVA staff will be on hand to answer the calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on Election Day
If you are turned away at the polls, the AFL-CIO encourages voters to ask for a provisional ballot and a receipt or other information to show what is needed to ensure the vote is counted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.