Miami County YMCA Director Mark Demchak was there 10 years ago when the organization’s board voted to begin pursuing the construction of a new facility.
And on Monday, he welcomed the first patrons into that new $16.7 million building after a decade of patient persistence and work that included battling to raise funds during the pandemic and balancing budgets with skyrocketing construction prices.
Demchak stood near the front door Monday morning chatting with members and overseeing operations as people for the first time walked through the doors to use the new 65,000-square-foot facility.
As the day got rolling, people showed up to pump iron in the large, open-concept weight room or take a jog on the brand-new treadmills or elliptical machines.
Members swam laps in the heated pool while a couple of kids played in the new splashpad area. Other people enjoyed a soak in the hot tub and then changed in one of the eight family locker rooms.
Teenagers played a game of pickleball on the 9,000-square-foot hardwood-floor gym that includes six basketball rims and space for two volleyball courts.
Above it all, a group took a leisurely stroll along the 1/10-mile track that loops most of the facility on the second floor, giving patrons an overhead glimpse of the gym and weight room.
And inside the new Logansport Memorial clinic that relocated into 10,000 square feet of the YMCA, the waiting room was full of patients ready to receive both primary and specialty care services such as orthopedics, podiatry, OB/GYN, dermatology and wound care.
For its first day in operation, the whole building hummed with activity and ran like a well-oiled machine. But the week leading up to the grand opening was anything but smooth.
Demchak said they had planned on having around a month from when construction was finished to get everything in place for the opening. But construction delays caused by the pandemic ended up giving the Y team only seven days to get ready.
“It’s the little, tiny details that if you had a month to plan and go through everything and prepare, it’s not so bad,” he said. “But this was more like, the train is leaving the station at 15 miles per hour and you have to keep up.”
Ian Williams, the maintenance director at the Y, said he ended up putting in over 120 hours in just two weeks to make sure the facility was ready to go by opening day. That included installing a major piece of HVAC equipment on the roof just days before opening.
But that just made it even sweeter to see patrons enjoying the facility for the first time.
“Today I’m feeling ambitious,” Williams said. “I’m excited to see the change we can affect in the community.”
The Y may have been fully operational for patrons on Monday, but a closer look revealed there was still a little more to be done.
The group workout rooms on the second floor were waiting for wall mirrors to arrive, and some of the locker rooms still needed shelving. Instead of the large display with donors’ names at the entrance, a big dry-erase board hung that donors could sign.
“We turned it into the largest guestbook in Y history,” Demchack said with a laugh.
A peek inside his office showed a row of cardboard boxes, one of which served as his desk, because a shipping container full of furniture still hadn’t arrived.
“We still have three months of tweaking and waiting for things we need to arrive, but the feeling today is relief and excitement and supreme pride in our staff team and our board to have accomplished something like this,” he said.
The facility may not have been completely finished, but the patrons didn’t seem to mind.
Missy Howell, who has been a Y member for around 12 years, said she was surprised how much different the new facility was compared the previous building, which was built in the 1960s in downtown Peru.
She said it would take a little while to get used to, but there was no doubt the new Y was a massive step up from the old one.
“It’s beautiful,” Howell said.” I love the track and the openness. The machines are all really, really nice. It’s exactly what Peru needed. I’m just super impressed.”
Matt Calfee agreed. He said he actually graduated from the former Y’s preschool program in 1988 and has been a member his whole life, so showing up on the first day to use the weights in the new facility was a special moment.
“I’ve got to hand it to Mark (Demchak),” Calfee said. “He really orchestrated this. And it’s been a heck of a project.”
And that project isn’t over just yet.
In December, Demchak announced they still needed to raise $700,000 to have all the funding in place to pay for the facility. By Thursday, that number stood at $375,000, thanks in part to one donor who dropped $100,000 last week.
Now, the organization is hoping the community pushes through to provide the final funding. Demchak said with the facility now up and running, he hopes it will inspire those who may not have considered donating.
“There is still plenty of room on our donor wall,” he said.
Demchak said in the end, it may have taken 10 years to get a new YMCA in Peru, but in a way, the opening came at the perfect time.
“If there’s a time when we ever needed a new YMCA in Miami County, this is it,” he said. “We’re coming out of a pandemic with everyone locked up for 18 months. There’s been a significant increase in every kind of abuse you can think of — drugs, domestic abuse, suicide. To have a new place that’s a haven from all that, there’s no better time than now.”
