There are almost always exceptions to any rule, and it’s no different with the city of Kokomo’s new fireworks ordinance.
While most consumer fireworks use in Kokomo is now regulated to certain times and dates, there is an exception for smaller, less noisy fireworks that are generally not considered “consumer fireworks” by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Per the ordinance the Kokomo City Council passed Monday, fireworks described under Indiana Code 22-11-14-8(a) are exempt from the city’s new fireworks law, meaning they are not subject to only the dates listed in the ordinance and can be used year round.
Per IC 22-11-14-8a, those types of fireworks include:
- Dipped sticks or wire sparklers, a wire coated with pyrotechnic composition that produces a shower of sparks upon ignition. These items may not contain magnesium and must not exceed 100g of composition per item. Devices containing any chlorate or perchlorate salts may not exceed 5g of composition per item.
- Cylindrical and cone fountains, a firework which sits on the ground and sprays displays of color sparks, whistles, crackle or other effects.
- Illuminating torches, a common firework item which emits a colored flame and is designed to be held in hand by the user or placed on the ground
- Wheels, a spinning firework that is fixed to a support such as a post or stand
- Ground spinners, a spinning firework that performs on the ground only, often moving in random directions.
- Flitter sparklers, a narrow paper tube containing not more than 100 grams of pyrotechnic composition that produces colored sparks upon ignition.
- Snakes or glow worms, a pressed pellet of pyrotechnic composition that produces a large, snakelike ash upon burning. The ash expands in length as the pellet burns.
- Smoke devices, a tube or sphere containing pyrotechnic composition that, upon ignition, produces white or colored smoke as the primary effect.
- Trick noisemakers, an item that produces a small report intended to surprise the user. These devices include:
- Party Popper, a small plastic or paper item containing not more than 16mg of explosive composition that is friction-sensitive. A string protruding from the device is pulled to ignite it, expelling paper streams and producing a small report.
- Booby Trap, a small tube with string protruding from both ends, similar to a party popper in design. The ends of the string are pulled to ignite the friction-sensitive composition, producing a small report.
- Snapper, a small, paper-wrapped item containing a minute quantity of explosive composition coated on small bits of sand. When dropped, the device explodes, producing a small report.
- Trick Match, a kitchen or book match that has been coated with a small quantity of explosive or pyrotechnic composition. Upon ignition of the match, a small report or a shower of sparks is produced.
- Cigarette Load, a small wooden peg that has been coated with a small quantity of explosive or pyrotechnic composition. Upon ignition of the match, a small report or a shower of sparks is produced.
- Auto Burglar Alarm, a tube which contains pyrotechnic composition that produces a loud whistle and/or smoke when ignited. A small quantity of explosive, not exceeding 50mg, also may be used to produce a small report. A squib is used to ignite the device.
Earlier this week, the council voted 6-3 to to pass an ordinance limiting the days and times fireworks can legally be used.
Now, it’s legal for those deemed “consumer fireworks” to be used on only the following dates and times:
- From 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
- Memorial Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
- Labor Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
- Independence Day, between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.
- Veterans Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
- On June 29-30 and July 2, July 3 and July 5-9 beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
The ordinance does allow the council to authorize additional days and times if the request is made in writing 30 days prior and approved by the council.
The fine for violating the fireworks ordinance will be $100 per violation — not the amounts previously reported by the Tribune because of the council last year streamlining fines and the enforcement process.
