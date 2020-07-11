When Morning Star Church [MSC] first began serving food at the Howard County 4-H Fair back in the early-1970s, Senior Pastor Greg Reed remembers that there was only a patch of grass and a few tables.
“Whenever it’d rain, it’d just be a muddy mess,” Reed said laughing, remembering those early days.
Eventually the church poured a concrete slab and added a few more tables and chairs to accommodate the crowds, and Reed said that now people tell him that attending the MSC tent at the fair on a hot mid-July night for some chicken and noodles or oven steak is as traditional as the fair itself.
Any given year, Reed said the church could easily sell up to 1,000 meals a day at the fair, with those proceeds going directly toward church missions both domestically and abroad.
Reed said being at the fair provides the congregation another exciting opportunity too — fellowship.
“I think it’s just being able to be out where people are,” he said. “If you think about God’s whole mission, it was not to shout from Heaven to us. He sent his son and had him live among us. It’s really the same thing with this. … We get to interact with a group of people that we would never get to see otherwise or never get to have conversations with.”
But then came COVID-19.
Due to safety concerns, this will be the first year that MSC won’t open up its big white tent at the fairgrounds, opting instead to provide their meals inside the church’s gymnasium.
“Obviously for this year, as they keep saying, it’s a new normal,” Reed said. “I would rather be out at the fair, but here’s the upside. We have air conditioning, and the temperatures this week and next are expected to be in the 90s. So trying to serve in a very hot tent with half the tables and chairs available … I think this will just give us an opportunity and something really neat just because it’s a very different year.
“Who would have thought that we wouldn’t be at the fair?” Reed added. “If you would have told me in January that we wouldn’t be at the fair this year, I would have told you that was impossible. I can’t imagine anything other than some tornado that would come through that would keep us from being there, but now there’s an invisible virus. So it’ll be very different, but we’re adjusting to that.”
MSC is planning on serving those meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, through Thursday, 16, and Reed noted that credit cards will also be accepted for the first time this year.
Bagged noodles will be available to purchase as well.
But while the venue will be different this year, Reed said the atmosphere will still be the same, just as it’s been for the past 45-plus years.
For Reed, that also means passing along those same traditions to the next generation in an effort to ensure that MSC will be a staple at the fair for years to come.
“My kids grew up working out there [fairgrounds],” he said. “People that are my age, their kids and now grandkids are working. My grandkids this summer will be working. So I got to see the generation ahead of me, my generation and now two more generations after that.
“I’ve gotten to watch four generations in a sense be a part of this thing that started out just by selling some chicken and noodles and oven steak on a little four-by-eight table,” Reed continued. “I think that’s really a satisfying thing to think that this is something that we get to pass on to these other generations that have to, in a sense, take up the cause and be as excited as we are about serving.”
And if you can’t make it to MSC during fair week, the church also provides chicken and noodles — along with four different kinds of pasta — every Tuesday and Wednesday at the church’s cafe.
For more information about MSC’s fair week meals and pricing, contact the church at 765-452-7166.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.