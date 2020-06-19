Mathilda Rood was at a grocery store near her Ohio residence on Wednesday afternoon when she got a telephone call that she had been wondering about for the last 10-plus years.
“It was just shock,” she said, referring to the moment she learned that authorities had located her mother’s Cadillac CTS at the bottom of a retention pond on the north side of Kokomo. “It was my cousin that called, and I just asked, ‘Are you sure?’ She said yes, it was the plates. … The personalized plates gave it away.”
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, deputies received a call around 4 p.m. Wednesday after a complainant stated he was fishing in a retention pond located near the intersection of County Road 300 North and North Webster Street and observed what appeared to be an algae covered vehicle resting along the bottom.
Along with the vehicle, police also located the remains of an individual inside. And though authorities have not released official confirmation of that individual’s identity, Rood said she already knows.
It’s a daughter’s intuition, she said.
“The coroner hasn’t given me a confirmation for sure, but I can say I’m at least 85% sure that it was my mother’s body that was removed from that car,” Rood said. “Her jewelry, her necklace, her rings, all was recovered. So now I’m just waiting.”
Waiting.
It’s a concept that Rood and the rest of her family have been doing ever since her mother, Esther Westenbarger, disappeared from the area of Miller’s Tavern in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, 2009.
According to Tribune archives, Westenbarger was last seen on that morning appearing to walk in the direction of her vehicle parked nearby.
The two were never seen again.
Until Wednesday.
“She was right here in Kokomo the whole time,” Rood said, “but I didn’t know that.”
On Thursday, Rood made the trek from Ohio to Kokomo with her husband and daughter and met the Tribune at the pond.
It was the first time Rood had even been to that part of Kokomo, she said, and she didn’t know what to expect once she arrived.
“I thought I’d be a lot more emotional than I am?” she said, referring to seeing the place where her mother’s vehicle had been for more than a decade. “It hurts, but I also don’t think it’s settled in yet. I’m still in shock.
“A part of me thinks it’s not true, but a part of me thinks it is,” she added. “It’s like a reverse effect of what I had when I got the call that she was missing. ‘It can’t be real. It can’t be happening,’ I thought back then. Now I’m on the other end of that. Is this real? Is this happening? I haven’t processed it yet.”
But Rood will learn more details soon, she said, as she expects to hear the official word on Friday – whether the remains are her mother.
And if that news is indeed confirmed, it will give a somber closure to some of the mystery of what happened to her mother all those years ago.
But it won’t bring her mother back either, Rood said, a reality she said she had to more or less put to bed several years ago.
“For me, it [the past 10 years] has been miserable,” she said. “I can’t answer it any other way. We go on with everyday life, but you never stop thinking about her and wondering. It’s the questions, the why, what, how and when? The questions constantly keep running through your head. Well I now know the where and how, and so hopefully that’ll help me finish this process of healing.
“Other than that, misery is the only word that comes to mind. It’s been miserable. It’s hard to go on with your life knowing your loved one is somewhere but you don’t know where.”
Rood said she never wanted to stop believing there would be a definitive answer in her mother’s case, but she also said she had to sort of give up hope several years ago in order to simply function.
“As sad as that sounds, I had to do that,” she noted. “For me, hope was dangerous. I was at the store, and I’d hear somebody that I hoped was her or saw a gold Cadillac and hoped it was hers. I had to give that up a long time ago … so I could function on a daily basis and be a mother myself.”
And with her daughter standing securely by her side, Rood began to reminisce about her own mother, the woman whom Rood said that she sees whenever she looks into her own mirror.
“She was an amazing woman,” Rood noted. “She was dedicated, hardworking and an amazing mother. My brother and I had an amazing childhood. … She was very popular, and she touched a lot of hearts. She was really just an amazing woman.”
Rood then turned to glance again at the pond as she talked about what happens next.
“My brother and I have both discussed it,” she said, “and when the remains are released and confirmed that it’s my mother, we will have those remains cremated here in Kokomo. And then we’re going to split her ashes. And we’ll finally have our mom back.”
