The Harris family always had a house full of music, and Michael and Lisa Harris raised their kids with instrument in hand. What started as a hobby morphed into a family band. And for the past eight years, the Trinity River Band has been the family's full-time profession.
The Callahan, Florida-based band, which has been touring around the country throughout the summer, will be visiting Russiaville this weekend at the Winding Creek Bluegrass Festival on Friday and Saturday.
Michael and Lisa, and their kids, Sarah Harris-Hall, 26, Josh Harris, 24, and Brianna Harris, 17, make up the band. The band is named after the trinity of the three siblings, and their musical styling that Lisa Harris called "sibling harmonies."
Harris-Hall said working and performing with her family is a dream come true.
"We grew up kind of immersed in music, and I eventually picked up a guitar," she said. "Our parents used to just perform together and eventually we were asked to play at a festival together. We loved it, we love each other. Here we are, doing this full time.
"It's amazing to have a career you're passionate about, being with the people you love."
Trinity River Band, which features rock, Celtic, Christian, folk, country and more, started officially 13 years ago, Harris-Hall said. They started performing and touring full time eight years ago, playing venues around the country in front of big and small audiences.
The American Roots-genre band covers a little bit of everything, and can morph its set list to the tempo of its venues.
"We're a Christian band, and we play in churches and Christian shows, but we play secular music as well," Josh Harris said. "For fairs and festivals, we can display a larger representation of styles of music from roots to folk to indie, all that."
While the whole family performs vocals, each member plays different instruments. Michael Harris plays lead guitar and and drums; Lisa Harris plays bass; Harris-Hall plays guitar and mandolin; Josh Harris plays banjo, dobro, keyboard and upright bass; and Brianna plays fiddle.
"We write and record our own songs, which we really like so we can add some variety to our style," Josh Harris said. "We do some covers but we do them in our own way. Not to say this out of hand, but we are the premier all-family independent band of American roots music and we're really proud of that title."
This is Trinity River Band's first time at the Winding Creek Festival. They've been touring Indiana since Sunday, where they played in Jonesboro and Gas City. In addition to the festival this weekend, they'll play the Old Time Camp Meeting in Fairmount on Sunday.
"Indiana is beautiful," Harris-Hall. "It's been such a lovely place to relax and regroup. We've spent a few days downtime here and we've really enjoyed it. We'd love to come back."
The band clumps most of their touring outside of Florida during the summer months. This year, they toured through Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, Idaho, Michigan and more.
After spending most of their lives performing, the siblings said they aren't ever afraid to perform.
"I wouldn't say I get stage fright, I get stage excited," Josh Harris said.
Brianna Harris speculated on what venue would give her the jitters.
"Probably the Grand Ole Opry," she said. "That's a whole new level. That's not stage fright, that's stage intimidated."
Harris-Hall said perhaps the reason they don't get nervous is because the family unit is together. Working, living, traveling and performing together doesn't wear on the group, it strengthens them.
"I think not only because (music) is what we want to do, but also it's our calling," she said. "Being in front of people, sharing our gift, enjoying each other and enjoying the crowd works because of God. We keep God the center of our lives and everything else has fallen into place from there."
