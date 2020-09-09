The Howard County Sheriff’s Department has reached a financial settlement with the family of a man who killed himself while incarcerated at the Howard County jail.
The Estate of James Brandon Patterson received $62,000 in a settlement between the estate and the sheriff’s department.
A joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice was filed by both sides in the lawsuit on Tuesday, essentially ending the legal battle.
“Through the county’s insurance company, the risks were weighed going forward, and it was determined that it would be better for the taxpayers if some type of settlement was reached,” Alan Wilson, county attorney, told the Tribune Tuesday.
Patterson killed himself by hanging inside the county jail on Aug. 8, 2017.
The 38-year-old, said authorities, was found unconscious in a holding area during a security check while awaiting processing after being arrested by the Kokomo Police Department and transported to the jail on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Efforts by jail staff and medics to revive Patterson were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy conducted by a forensic pathologist at Community Howard Regional Health determined the cause of death to be “asphyxia due to hanging with the manner of death being suicide.”
Patterson’s family sued the sheriff’s department and “unknown officers” and “unknown agents” of the county jail, alleging that Patterson’s death was avoidable and that the jail had a “regular practice and policy of permitting its correctional officers to disregard the fact that an inmate was suicidal.”
The lawsuit alleged the jail violated Patterson’s Eighth Amendment rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment and said the sheriff’s department “maintained a policy, custom, or practice of deliberate indifference to the serious medical needs of inmates at the Howard County Jail.”
The lawsuit, originally filed in Howard County Superior Court IV, was moved to federal court in November of 2019.
A message seeking comment from Russell Brown Jr., a Merrillville attorney representing Patterson’s family, was not returned Tuesday.
The sheriff’s department, in court filings, denied contributing to Patterson’s death and also rebuffed allegations that say the jail has a culture of indifference to the serious medical needs of its inmates.
