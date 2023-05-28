The Kokomo Civic Theatre is continuing on its streak of victories.
The group’s production of “Silent Sky,” a play about astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, won at a statewide theater competition. Then, last month, the production won at a five-state regional competition.
The group is now preparing for the National American Association of Community Theatre Festival, which will be held in Louisville, Kentucky on June 13-17. There are 11 other teams in the national competition.
To raise funds for the national competition, the KCT will perform “Silent Sky” in Havens Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group will perform its one-hour competition version of the show, instead of the full show that was performed in February during the KCT’s 2022-23 season.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at kokomocivictheatre.csstix.com. You can also make donations on the website.
Other than winning the five-state regional competition, the production won an “Excellence in Props” award and actress Elizabeth McQuiston won an award for “Excellence in Acting in a Supporting Role.”
