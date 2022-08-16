The Howard County Council has its second new member this year.
Frank Faulkner was chosen last Thursday by the Howard County Republican Committee members to fill the void in the District 2 seat for the Howard County Council District left by Jamie Bolser, who resigned last month. He was sworn in on Friday.
“Frank has been a devoted member of our community and our party for many years,” Jennifer Jack, Howard County Republican chairwoman, said in a statement. “The knowledge Frank has gained during his service on the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals, along with his service to the Russiaville Lions Club and the Grissom Air Museum, along with other roles will undoubtedly contribute to his success in this position, and I look forward to working with him to continue moving this community forward.”
Faulkner will also be the Republican candidate for District 2 on this year’s General Election ballot. He will face Democrat Michelle Martin.
Faulkner is a retired Air Force Reserve member, a member of the Grissom Community Council, a member of the Russiaville Lions Club and a volunteer at the Grissom Air Museum.
Faulkner was also a Howard County Board of Zoning member, but had to resign from that position last week as state law prohibits BZA members from holding other elective offices.
In a short interview with the Tribune Tuesday, Falkner called himself “fiscally conservative.” The County Council is tasked with approving the county’s annual budget, authorizing the borrowing of money and other financial tasks.
“I want to make sure we’re living within our means, not to really borrow a lot of excess money and to continue the good path the county is on,” Faulkner said. “I think our county is on a good path.”
It’s the second new member this year alone for the County Council.
In May, Democrat Leslie Fatum resigned because she would be moving out-of-state. Her seat was filled by Donnie Haworth, a former city councilman.
Last month, Republican Jamie Bolser resigned from the County Council as she and her husband were taking jobs at Richmond Community Schools.
