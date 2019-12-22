Judy Favors said it’s been a rough year. She spent the entire month of February in the hospital recovering from an illness and then later broke her hip, requiring her to get surgery.
But that isn’t stopping the 80-year-old from her annual tradition of making sure no one is alone on Christmas Day.
Favors and a horde of volunteers are once again putting on the 24th annual Favors Christmas Dinner, providing a free meal and good fellowship for anyone who wants it.
“I don’t want anyone to not have a good meal or not have anyone to talk to on Christmas,” Favors said. “That’s the whole idea. When I get a little 90-year-old lady calling asking for a dinner, that makes me feel good, because I know they’ve got something to look forward to that day.”
The meal is set to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 310 W. Taylor St., in the city’s downtown, where people can get a heaping plate full of ham, turkey, dressing, green beans, potatoes and a slew of homemade desserts.
Favors and her volunteers have been preparing for the dinner for weeks. On Friday afternoon, Favors was at home dicing up celery for the stuffing.
“I have no strength and I’m on a walker, but I can answer the phone and dice celery and break the bread for the dressing, all while sitting in my little chair here,” she said.
It was inside Favors’ home where it all began in 1996. She and her husband had planned to host a meal for around 25 homeless people. They ended up serving close to 100.
The outreach ended up rapidly expanding, requiring Favors to move the meal into Carpenter’s House Church, located at the corner of U.S. 31 and 550 North. In 2017, they moved the dinner to the downtown church.
Last year, Favors partnered with the Kokomo Rescue Mission, located two blocks away from the church, which makes some of the food. In return, everyone staying at the mission walks down for a free Christmas meal.
She said this year they anticipate serving around 1,000 people, but they’re still in need of some basic items to make sure they have enough food for everyone who comes. The main thing they need now are desserts.
Favors said they’re also looking for volunteers to drive meals to shut-ins and others who can’t make it to the church for the dinner. Anyone who wants to volunteer, donate food or request a meal should call Favors at 765-457-3853.
And Favors looks forward to those calls. She said after a year of illnesses and surgeries, she can’t do much, but she still loves picking up the phone to take meal orders and donations.
“There are lots of people that count on this,” she said. “When people call and order a meal, it makes me feel good, because I know this is needed.”
It’s that need that’s kept Favors at it for the last 24 years. That, and the fact that she’s been doing it for so long now that she doesn’t know how to stop, Favors said.
“It’s the same old story,” she said. “It’s needed, it’s my baby and I don’t know how to let go. That’s the truth.”
