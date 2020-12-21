The Favors’ Free Christmas Dinner will continue this year, with safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meals will be distributed noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., and 402 E. Mulberry St. There will be no dining in this year, according to a press release.
Deliveries can be made to the elderly, Meals on Wheels recipients and those unable to leave their homes. Deliveries can be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
This service is done at the mercy of volunteers, donations and contributions, Judy Favors said in the press release.
“If you can help, please (do),” she said. “This is our 25th year, so please help keep it going.”
Call Judy Favors at 765-457-3853 to help out or schedule a delivery.
