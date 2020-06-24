The Fiat Chrysler Tipton Transmission plant built the company’s 4-millionth nine-speed transmission on Tuesday morning. The completed transmission was taken off the line at about 11 a.m.
The historic occasion was celebrated by plant Manager Mike Carter, his management team and members of United Auto Workers Local 685. Carter was part of the launch team that built the first nine-speed at Indiana Transmission Plant in 2013.
Brian Riggins, who was part of the engineering team that built the first nine-speed transmission by hand at the ITP in 2013, was also there to see the 4-millionth transmission shipped out from the Tipton facility.
All the transmissions have all been built at the Tipton Transmission and Indiana Transmission plants. The Kokomo Casting Plant pours the transmission’s aluminum castings, which are then sent to Kokomo Transmission and Indiana Transmission to be machined before being assembled in Tipton.
