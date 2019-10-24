A federal judge on Wednesday accepted a guilty plea from Operation Law and Order defendant Perry Jones, officially leaving just four people set to stand trial next week.
Jones pleaded guilty to three charges, including one drug distribution conspiracy count and two for possessing a firearm as a felon. The charges carry with them possible life imprisonment, although such a harsh sentence is unlikely.
A sentencing hearing for Jones, who filed his petition to enter a guilty plea on Oct. 18, has yet to be scheduled by the Southern District of Indiana federal court.
Court documents show Jones, one of 14 defendants listed in the federal case, helped local drug kingpin Reggie Balentine by picking up drug money and delivering drugs.
Jones, a one-time “lieutenant” and roommate of Balentine, has also been accused of transporting firearms from a South Calumet Street home to their shared residence on South Courtland Avenue. The guns are described in an indictment as a black Springfield Armory XD40 handgun and a black Taurus PT11G 9mm handgun.
Court documents note that Jones himself possessed a Ruger Model 9345 .45 caliber pistol.
Complicating things for Jones is his prior felony conviction in Howard County for dealing cocaine within 1,000 feet of school property.
He asked the judge in his petition, however, to consider that by pleading guilty Jones has “saved the court and the Government the expense and inconvenience of a trial,” a fact he hopes will lessen his sentence.
Jones’ guilty plea comes after Balentine and his Georgia supplier, Pierre Riley, filed their own guilty pleas last week to a slew of drug, gun and murder-for-hire charges. Sentencing hearings for the pair have yet to be scheduled.
Meanwhile, a trial in the Operation Law and Order case, considered the largest drug investigation in Howard County’s history, is slated to begin Monday in an Indianapolis courtroom.
Still expected to stand trial are Michael Jones, Jason Reed, Shaun Myers and Michael O’Bannon, the other Balentine lieutenant and Riley’s son.
All four, if convicted, face possible life imprisonment for charges ranging from drug conspiracy and distribution to money laundering [Michael Jones] and the failed hit [O’Bannon].
It all represents the near-culmination of a multi-agency, four-month-long investigation that ended on May 1, 2018, when around 130 local and federal officers conducted raids and dismantled an alleged drug and firearms ring stretching from Georgia to Kokomo.
Officers ultimately seized more than 17 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine, 2 ounces of heroin, 122 grams of Fentanyl, 6 ounces of marijuana, two money counters, 12 vehicles, $37,000 in drug money and 24 firearms – including a sniper rifle and two assault rifles.
O’Bannon, specifically, is accused of playing an integral role in a failed attempt to kill a Kokomo resident in spring 2018 with the help of two hitmen from Georgia at the cost of $10,000. Also involved, say investigators, were Riley and Balentine.
