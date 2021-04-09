If you lost a loved one to COVID-19, the federal government is offering families the opportunity to seek reimbursement for funeral costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin accepting applications Monday through the agency’s dedicated call center. To apply, call 844-684-6333. Call center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday. No online application will be available. There is no deadline to apply.
The assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application. Applicants may receive assistance for the funeral expenses of multiple deceased individuals.
If more than one person contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant, according to FEMA.
Once an applicant has applied for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance and is provided an application number, they may provide supporting documentation, such as receipts, death certificate, funeral home contract, etc. to FEMA a few ways:
- Upload to their DisasterAssistance.gov account
- Fax documents
- Mail documents
To be eligible for assistance, FEMA lists the following conditions:
- The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
Eligible expenses typically include, but are not limited to:
- Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual
- Transfer of remains
- Casket or urn
- Burial plot or cremation niche
- Marker or headstone
- Clergy or officiant services
- Arrangement of the funeral ceremony
- Use of funeral home equipment or staff
- Cremation or interment costs
- Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates
- Additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances
For more information, visit fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.