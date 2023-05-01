The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a temporary disaster recovery center in Kokomo to help the those affected by the March 31-April 1 storms and tornadoes continue their recovery.
The center is located at 220 N. Main St., Kokomo, and will be open May 1-3 and May 11-13. Hours of operation for those days are as follows: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1-2 and May 11-12 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3 and May 13.
Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the center to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.
To apply forF EMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS)or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.
The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14, 2023
