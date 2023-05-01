Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Windy. High 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.