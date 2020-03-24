Only one person has filed to fill the currently vacant leadership position of the Howard County Republican Party.
To be eligible in the caucus, a person had to file a written declaration of candidacy at least 72 hours before the caucus, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jennifer Jack, the county’s current recorder, is the only person to seek the local party’s highest position, according to a Monday press release from the Howard County GOP.
Because of COVID-19, the caucus will be conducted over the phone.
Jack, a graduate of Indiana University with a degree in criminal justice, began her career in government in 2002 as the domestic violence caseworker in the Howard County prosecutor’s office.
She later assisted with the creation of Howard County Superior Court 4, where she served for 11 years, until 2017, as court bailiff. In 2016, she was named Howard County Republican Woman of the Year.
Former Howard County GOP chairperson and current county councilwoman Jamie Bolser resigned from the position, effective March 13. She was the party’s first female chairperson.
