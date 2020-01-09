A fire that broke out around 2 p.m. Wednesday destroyed a residence in the 1000 block of South Locke Street. According to a Kokomo Fire Department report, the occupants of the home were safely outside before firefighters arrived on scene, and the heavy fire and smoke damage was contained to the rear of the residence. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the report stated it all appeared to start in one of the house’s bathrooms. In all, the fire caused over $60,000 worth of damage, the report noted.
