Firefighters spent several hours Tuesday putting out a fire that partially destroyed a popular Kokomo restaurant.
According to Kokomo Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Myers, firefighters were dispatched to Hong Kong restaurant, located at 1523 E. Markland Ave., a little before noon Tuesday in reference to a commercial fire alarm.
Upon arrival, first responders noticed that the fire was venting out of the roof area and a nearby vent, Myers noted, and the flames had extended into the concealed space above the false ceiling.
“It was pretty heavily involved in fire,” Myers said, referring to that concealed space, “and it was burning from the back half of the building running toward the front.”
Myers also stated that firefighters had a difficult time initially accessing the fire because of its location in the void space, and crews had to physically go inside the structure to pull the ceiling tiles down one by one.
“The fire was pretty much all above head and extended through the roof,” Myers said. “ ... The contents, basically everything down below, just sustained water and smoke damage. But I classified the loss as extensive, both on the structure and contents. If there weren’t items damaged by fire, there was an awful lot of water damage that went along with that.”
Hong Kong restaurant was open for business when the fire began, and Myers believed it was likely passersby or bystanders who initially alerted those inside that the building was on fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.