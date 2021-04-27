An ordinance limiting the days fireworks can legally be set off within the city of Kokomo is one step closer to becoming law.
The Kokomo City Council voted 6-2 Monday to move the proposed fireworks ordinance to a second and final reading.
Councilman Jason Acord, R-District 1, and Councilwoman Kara Kitts-McKibben, R-at large, voted “no.” Councilman Lynn Rudolph, R-District 2, said he would vote "no" on the second reading unless an amendment specified that the person who calls police over fireworks use must sign an affidavit for the complaint to move through the justice system.
The proposed ordinance would amend the city’s current noise ordinance and make it legal for fireworks to be used on only the following dates and times:
- From 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
- Memorial Day, beginning at 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset.
- Labor Day, beginning at 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset.
- Independence Day, between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.
- On June 29-30 and July 2, July 3 and July 5-9 beginning at 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset.
The ordinance does allow the council to authorize additional days and times if the request is made in writing and approved by the council.
Fines for violating the proposed fireworks ordinance will follow the fines for violating the noise ordinance — $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second and up to $1,000 for the third and any subsequent offenses.
The ordinance garnered praise from Jon Roberts, a resident of Indian Heights and also a county councilman, who has been one of the most vocal proponents of a city ordinance limiting the use of fireworks.
“I thank you for all the work you’re doing, and I’m looking forward to a fireworks ordinance,” he told the council. “I think we’re finally entering a positive realm.”
Roberts, along with others, including various local veterans, have been pushing the council since summer of last year to limit the use of fireworks after they saw they were inundated with fireworks in their neighborhoods.
The uptick in fireworks use was not unique to Kokomo as the country also saw an increase in the use of fireworks last year, especially during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. But residents who pushed the council to draft an ordinance fear that 2020 will become the new norm unless the city limits the legal days of use.
Some spoke against the proposed ordinance Monday.
Joe Wampler, who owns fireworks stores in Kokomo, said he was against the ordinance, arguing that police would not be able to enforce it and would likely not enforce it with much gusto.
Others, such as Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial — speaking for a handful of veteran organizations — said he would like to see the council remove Memorial Day as a day where residents can legally set off fireworks.
Paul said veterans consider Memorial Day, a federal holiday for remembering and mourning for those who died in service, as “sacred.”
“We don’t have a problem with Veterans Day, but we have a problem with Memorial Day because it’s not a day of celebrations,” Paul said. “It’s a day of reverence. It’s a personal day for us, trust me.”
Some on the council also believe the ordinance will not be a high priority for local police.
Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout told the council as much back in February. Enforcement, Stout explained, would not be as easy as an officer writing a ticket.
In fact, Stout said, not all complaints for fireworks would result in an infraction being written.
For those that are written, it would first go to the city attorney, who would talk to witnesses and then have to decide whether to file the alleged violation in the court system.
Then, the complainant and possibly any other witness would have to testify in court.
“For me, in my opinion, the people that were going to continue to do what they did last year are going to continue to do it,” Acord said. “And the enforcement side, we’ve already heard from the officer that this is not going to be an enforceable issue.”
Kitts-McKibben said she asked the city for the total number of calls made to dispatch for fireworks complaints in 2020. According to the data she provided Monday, dispatch received 50 fireworks calls in 2020, with 18 of those being calls made on dates outside of the proposed ordinance’s legal days.
“As she said, out of (50) calls, 18 of them were out of this purview,” Acord said. “That doesn’t seem like a catastrophe to me. It doesn’t seem like something we need to jump in both feet, especially when there’s more pressing issues out there.”
Councilman Tom Miklik, R-District 6, has shared both Acord and Kitts-McKibben’s opinions that the ordinance will likely be tough to enforce and low on the priority list for police in past meetings. But he said Monday that it would be an overall good thing for the city have a fireworks ordinance on the books.
Councilwoman Cynthia Sanders, R-District 5, agreed.
“The people want something, and I think we have a responsibility,” she said. “Is it going to dissuade everyone? Do speed limits keep everyone from speeding? They speed, but it is going to dissuade people.”
