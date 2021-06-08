TIPTON — The Tipton County Commissioners have hired a firm to conduct a feasibility study on the county’s old jail and sheriff’s residence to see how much it would take to restore and repurpose the building.
The commissioners unanimously approved a $10,000 proposal from Ratio Architects, of Indianapolis, at their regular meeting Monday. Two other firms — American Structurepoint and RQAW — also submitted proposals, but the commissioners chose Ratio due to the company’s past history with working with historic structures and that its bid was $3,000 less.
Ratio will be tasked with fully examining the old jail and determining its possible uses and what it will cost to get the deteriorating historic structure back to operational.
Dave Kroll, a principal with Ratio and its director of preservation, told the board the company’s scope will include: a condition assessment where the company will thoroughly examine both the indoor and outdoor of the old jail; an assessment of where the building needs changes to meet modern building codes; and the company assessing the building’s mechanical systems and underlying structure.
Kroll added that the company will also look at how the building could house the coroner’s office, the health department and provide additional room for storage, all things the commissioners have thought about moving to the old jail.
“We would sit down with them and go through a programming exercise with them and see what kind of space they need, what kind of facilities they would need over there,” Kroll said.
Ratio will provide the county a final report that includes conceptual plans and recommendations for reuse of the old jail and the related costs for each reuse. Droll said Ratio can complete their final report in a four- to six-week timeframe.
This will be the second time in nearly a decade the old jail has been assessed.
A study commissioned by the county in 2014 found that restoration of the building is possible, but would come at a price tag of $1.5 million.
That price could increase since a leaky roof may have further damaged the building. The 2014 study pegged the cost to demolish the structure at $500,000, though that doesn’t cover the removal of hazardous materials.
The building has sat largely empty since the county’s new jail was built and began operating in February of last year.
The county has mulled what to do with the old jail for years, often putting it off due to the scope of the project and a hesitancy to commit significant public money to restoring and repurposing the structure.
The old jail and sheriff’s residence found its way on Indiana Landmark’s annual “10 Most Endangered” list last year. The structure is one of just two on the National Register of Historical Places, the other being the county courthouse.
Built in 1894 at 121 W. Madison St. by architect Adolph Scherrer, the old jail and sheriff’s quarters was considered “one of the best in the state,” at the time, according to Indiana Landmarks. County officials at the time were so impressed, they commissioned Scherrer to also design the county’s courthouse. Scherrer also designed the state’s Capitol building.
Since the old jail was placed on Indiana Landmarks’ list, there have been at least two serious inquiries from private parties to acquire the building from the county, restore it and use it as a commercial tourist attraction.
Indiana Landmarks also told the county late last year that it would work with the county in helping save the building. Since the building is on the historic registry, it is eligible for state and federal grants.
The actions by the commissioners Monday shows the board has a desire to find a new purpose — and not tear down — the historic building. Commissioner Tracey Powell, however, said that tearing the building down or renovating it so much that it loses its historical status is still a possibility, especially if it costs the county significantly more to keep it historic.
“I’d love to keep it historic, but at what expense?” he said. “We’ve got to decide how far we’re willing to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.