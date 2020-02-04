Two solar energy companies have set their sights on a combined 4,000 acres of farmland in eastern Howard County, local officials confirmed this week.
The projects, however, remain in their nascent stages and will require numerous government hearings, likely resulting in an upcoming months-long process set to include debate over the benefits of farmland vs. solar fields, the need for green energy, the effect on property values and more.
It was at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting when opponents of bringing solar fields to county farmland packed a third-floor hearing room, representing the first hyper-public conversation about the projects and kick-starting what could be a contentious process on par with the area wind-energy proposals that received immense pushback in recent years.
No action was taken at Monday’s meeting, and details remain unconfirmed about the exact locations targeted by the companies for solar-energy development. Commissioner Paul Wyman told the Tribune Wednesday that county officials have yet to receive final detailed layouts.
He did confirm, however, the names of the solar-energy companies, Engie and Ranger Power, and the fact they have targeted 2,000 acres apiece to acquire from area farmers. Wyman said he is not aware of any coordination between the companies.
Requests for comment sent to Engie and Ranger Power seeking information about the potential developments have not been returned.
'Farmland is precious'
While Wyman said he’s received a notable amount of positive feedback about the proposals – including two phone calls Monday from people not involved in selling farmland to the companies but still in favor of solar fields – the turnout at this week’s commissioners meeting included people unified in their opposition.
One person to speak was Jensen Renbarger, a Howard County resident who expressed concern about the possible development of farmland, referencing the need to maintain available land and also the local agriculture companies reliant on farming operations.
“Individuals have the mindset there is no shortage of farmland, thus no need to be concerned about the loss of farmland to development,” he said.
“Indiana’s farmland is a limited natural resource. These acres will possibly be lost forever and ruined from soil compaction, sterilization and erosion caused by the solar facility.”
And while the solar fields could create a collection of jobs and an attractive economic option at the outset, remarked Renbarger, the loss of 4,000 acres of farmland would be felt elsewhere.
“If you look at the greater Greentown area, the involvement you have with the seed companies, fertilizer business, pesticides, which are [federally regulated], diesel fuel, equipment sales, all these local companies depend on this business. And if you look over a 30- to 40-year period, it’s in the millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars, right there,” he said.
“So, as far as, you’re trading one for the other. And initially these monies look really good to the county, but … what is it going to do to the impact on these local jobs?” he noted, worrying the companies “don’t have roots here” and therefore no commitment to the community.
Engie is an international company that has developed solar energy across the world, while Ranger Power is a New York-based business focused on utility-scale solar development and “working closely with landowners to bring new investment and clean energy to their communities,” according to its website.
“I’m opposed to solar on our farmland. I’m not opposed to solar in suitable areas. … Farmland is precious, not only to me because of where I live, but to all of you as well,” said Brad Semon, a Greentown resident who, for example, proposed expanding on a solar park at the old Continental Steel site.
“Once we lose our farmland, guess what we get to do? We get to depend on another country to feed us.”
Another Greentown resident, Debra Schoenradt, encouraged farmers working with the solar companies to instead look at potential home-building opportunities that could attract people interested in living in Greentown but unable to afford the town’s well-documented high water rates.
It’s possible, she believes, to create living opportunities for new residents in eastern Howard County, near Greentown but away from water bills she said are sometimes as expensive as mortgages.
“[Families] would like to move over there, so where are they looking to build? Well, if these farmers want to sell that land to home-building property people, I think a lot of us would be really happy to see homes out there. Maybe a better use for that land,” said Schoenradt.
“I’d hate to see the value of that land and properties go down, for these places coming in. … I think there’s better uses for that land than solar right at this point in time.”
'Work to be done'
Public officials have urged patience, saying there are months’ worth of research, discussions, legal agreements and public meetings that have to happen before any plans come to fruition.
“There will be no quick decision here. This is a very drawn-out process, and there’s a reason for that. And the primary reason is to allow for a tremendous amount of public input for any type of project like this,” said Wyman.
“There’s a tremendous amount of work to be done here.”
Wyman noted that when Howard County officials first heard about solar-farm plans, they asked the companies to meet with local residents and undertake a “public process” that includes face-to-face dialogue – something that has started and is expected to continue, he noted.
“You guys are going to have an opportunity to have a tremendous amount of discussion with these companies before we ever start having public hearings and public meetings regarding this,” remarked Wyman.
Wyman, meanwhile, said the positivity he’s heard about the project centers on solar panels being less invasive than other green energies, since they don’t exhibit flashing lights or sound and don't shoot hundreds of feet into the sky.
“We’ve got two companies expressing an interest to do a project in Howard County, and the message shouldn’t be from Howard County to companies outside that we’re not open to having discussions or hearing what your projects are, because we are. We want to hear them,” he said, noting at one point that any increase in assessed value would have a positive impact on local taxpayers.
“But, listen, just as the wind farm, it ended up being not right for us in the end and we didn’t do the wind farm. But we ought to have the discussion, we ought to have the debate and we ought to come up with what we think is reasonable for our community.”
Commissioner Brad Bray echoed Wyman’s comments and sympathized with those in attendance.
“I live in Greentown, and I know a lot of people in this room. … I understand what you’re saying, I get it,” said Bray.
“If I had an acre and my house was sitting on an acre, and you brought all the way up around my [property], I wouldn’t like it either. That’s what we’re here for, to make sure there’s – if it happens, there’s enough pushback you don’t have to look at that.”
