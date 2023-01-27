It may have been a quintessential cold, windy winter day outside Thursday, but inside the industrial technology building at Ivy Tech Kokomo, officials said it was a “bright” day for the north central Indiana region.
That’s because the first batch of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants were formally allocated. Five of the 20 total projects approved for READI grant money were given their part of the $30 million in total awarded in Dec. 2021 to the North Central Region, which includes Howard, Tipton, Cass, Miami, Fulton and Clinton counties.
Both local and state officials, including Indiana Secretary of Commerce and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation Brad Chambers, were in attendance Thursday to announce the official awarding of $9.25 million of READI funds and to pose for check presentation photos.
“It’s an incredibly bright day here in north central Indiana,” said Paul Wyman, who serves on board of directors for the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council (NCIRPC).
The following projects received READI money Thursday:
- Industry 4.0 Training Lab at Ivy Tech Kokomo — $1 million in READI money; $2 million total project investment.
- READI funds will be used to help prepare the region’s workforce for the future of advanced manufacturing as the sector continues to modernize operations and integrate smart technologies. This will enable the region to proactively develop an educated workforce pipeline and train its current workforce.
- Riverfront Development in Peru — $2.75 million in READI money; $22.5 million total project investment.
- In Peru, READI money will be used to enhance the streetscaping along Forrest and Maple streets to revitalize the riverfront, the site of a new YMCA and soon to be the site of a 174-unit development that will include apartments, duplexes and senior housing.
- U.S. 31 and Indiana 28 Infrastructure in Tipton County — $3.5 in READI money; $67 million total project investment.
- READI money will be used to aid in extending water and sanitary sewer services along the Indiana 28 corridor to U.S. 31. County and city officials hope the infrastructure investments lead to further commercial and residential development along the corridor.
- Howard County Broadband — $1 million in READI; $3.925 total project investment.
- READI money will help facilitate the installation of a fiber ring in Howard County that will offer fast, reliable fiber internet to an estimated 250 businesses, 3,000 households and five schools.
- Cass County Broadband — $1 million in READI money; $4.55 million in total project investment.
- With the money, Cass County will add an additional 237 miles of fiber to the existing 117 mile fiber ring.
The other 16 projects in North Central Indiana are in various stages of development, said Steven Ray, executive director of the NCIRPC. Four of the projects are near the “end of the pipeline.”
The READI program launched in May 2021 with $500 million put in the state’s two-year budget, using money the state received from the American Rescue Plan. It allocates public money to boost various private projects geared toward improving quality of life and human capital across the state. Seventeen regions across the state submitted a proposal, each with various projects, seeking a slice of the $500 million pie.
There have been talks of a READI 2.0. In his State of the State address, Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed investing another $500 million into a READI 2.0 program, and legislators have remained open to the idea, though nothing has been formally approved.
If such a thing happens, Ray said the region and its leaders will be ready to submit another plan for the region.
“This has just been a foundation for any READI 2.0 or any other regional project that comes along,” Ray said. “We’re ready to tee it up and hit it long.”
