A woman to be immortalized by a statue will be the featured speaker at the upcoming dedication ceremony of the Women’s Legacy Memorial.
Shawna Rochelle Kimbrell, a West Lafayette native, will speak at the ceremony scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the corner of Main and Walnut streets on the Howard County Courthouse lawn, Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., announced Monday.
Kimbrell, a retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Air Force, is the first female Black fighter pilot in Air Force history, flying a F-16 Fighting Falcon during combat missions in Operation Northern Watch in the early 2000s. She will be flying in from her home in Las Vegas.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” Paul said about Kimbrell’s scheduled visit.
Construction on the memorial began in early June. When completed, the memorial will include three bronze statues, each representing a different way women contribute to the country, their families and community.
The one standing tallest will be Rosie the Riveter, the WWII icon — flexing her right bicep, her left hand pulling her sleeve toward her shoulder — who displays the strength and contributions of women in the workforce and in motherhood.
The second statue, complete with the word “honor,” is dedicated to women of color and depicts Kimbrell.
The third statue, on a platform displaying the word “country,” shows a kneeling woman, her hand on her heart and her head bowed. The woman, dressed in contemporary military garb, holds a musket. Her left leg, bent in front of her, displays a prosthetic leg. The statue represents all active duty and veteran women.
The memorial will also feature a stone slab in the shape of the state of Indiana, flanked by steel iron rods made by Kokomo High School students. Paul said Tuesday that the stone may not be installed before the dedication ceremony, but that the ceremony will go on anyway. The statues are expected to be installed a day or two before the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.