Stuck with slow and occasionally unreliable mobile broadband internet, it often took Mast Farms 45 minutes to upload or download any farm data.
That’s if the internet didn’t drop during the process, causing the Masts to have to start the process all over again.
Even nonbusiness use, such as watching Netflix, was difficult and often impossible during times of congestion.
The Mast Farm no longer has those problems anymore, though.
That’s because they’re one of the first families and businesses connected to Howard County’s new fiber ring being installed by local internet service provider BerryComm.
Previously, the farm was lucky to get a few mbps. Now, the farm is getting upwards of 600-700 mbps both up and down.
“This is like we have a Ferrari now,” Wayne Mast said.
The Mast Farm, located in rural Howard Township was one of first families to be connected to the county’s newly built redundant fiber-optic ring. Other families include Christen and AJ Lucas and Kyle Schrock of Plevna Improvement. The three families were highlighted at a March 20 press event celebrating the first customers to be activated on the 55-mile fiber ring.
Construction on the fiber ring began in 2021 and was jump-started by $2 million in county American Rescue Plan money. An additional $1 million in READI grant money was recently allocated to help finish the more than 50-mile fiber ring.
In total, the project is a $15 million investment. BerryComm is investing $5 million into the buildout. The company is pursuing state and federal grants to finish the project.
Cory Childs, president of BerryComm, said the company is about 65% of the way done with constructing the ring. Having started in northern Howard County and building it clockwise, the company is now focusing on ring buildout in the western part of the county. Buildout is expected to be complete by the end of this summer.
During that time, the company is also building out from the ring to create dense fiber networks throughout the county that will connect to homes and businesses. BerryComm has already received a handful of grants from the Indiana Connectivity Program that was used to extend fiber lines from the ring to homes and businesses.
The fiber network will eventually give up to 1-gig speeds to residents and beyond-1-gig speeds to schools, health care facilities and businesses that require dedicated bandwidth.
The company said its goal is to eventually bring fiber internet to every rural and under-served resident of Howard County. Currently, Childs said the company has about two dozen customers signed up for fiber internet.
Questions regarding this project can be directed tosales@berrycomm.org or 765-553-5494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.