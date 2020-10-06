The Howard County Government Center, 120 W. Mulberry St., saw hundreds of voters on its first day open for early, in-person voting Tuesday.
Poll workers told the Tribune about 40 people were lined up when the poll place opened at 8 a.m. Early morning wait times were as long as 40 mins.
A steady stream of voters lasted all day until the poll closed at 4 p.m. Wait times to vote were often 30 minutes or more throughout the entire day.
As of last week, the Howard County Clerk’s office had received 3,864 applications for mail-in ballots.
The Howard County Government Center will be open:
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 13-30
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 24 and Oct. 31
- 8 a.m.-noon, Nov. 2
The Government Center is just one of several places residents will be able to vote early and in-person in October. All other locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24-31. The locations are:
- Indiana Wesleyan, 1916 E. Markland
- Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum
- Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty, Russiaville
- Greentown Lions Club (Fairground), 610 E. Payton St., Greentown
- Titan Annex, 3794 E. 300 S.
- UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer
- Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 N. On Oct. 25, however, the church will be open fro
- m 1-8 p.m.
