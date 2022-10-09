Blake Bowley helped answer an ageless question when he donned a chicken mask and crossed the intersection of Sycamore and Main streets. The chicken said he crossed the road “for Jesus” and to help his daughters grab some candy.
Bowley was among the crowd of downtown visitors who broke out their Halloween costumes a bit early for the First Friday Masquerade. According to the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association, there were more than 50 organizations that participated in the event.
In the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s downtown location, nachos were served while children got to meet superheroes and design cookies.
Upstairs, people were invited to make their own masquerade masks near a popcorn station.
Michelle Archer and Tyler Beck were among the first visitors to make masks. They both decided to create masks for other people.
Archer’s mask was made of sunshine-yellow construction paper and decorated with flowers. The mask designer said it was going to a family friend who had recently moved into a nursing home. Archer hoped the bright colors would provide a bit of cheer for the family friend.
Beck’s mask, on the other hand, was dark and covered in rhinestones. He said he was designing his mask after an owl, his 8-year-old sister’s favorite animal.
Next door, a karaoke machine was set up in the library’s Digital Den. The floor of the dim room was covered with black, gold and silver balloons.
Ben Rutz, who works in the den, said he hoped the nearby mask station would help the karaoke event seem more like the competition show Masked Singer. Lowering his own masquerade mask over his face, he added “it could be anybody.”
Ace Sears was the first karaoke singer of the night, opting for Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Sears didn’t need to face the projector, instead the singer opted to face their mother during the performance.
Near the library, set up in the parking lot of the Jeff Stout Government Center, Howard County 4-H brought various projects, hot chocolate and a petting zoo into the mix of First Friday attractions.
It was the first time 4-H participated in First Friday, said Josh Winrotte, director of youth development. He explained 4-H signup began Oct. 1 and the organization was hoping to gain more participants before the May 15 deadline. The earlier children enroll, he added, the easier it would be to organize projects for them to work on.
The petting zoo was filled with llamas, chickens, a horse, a steer and sheep wearing what one visitor said resembled an aerobics outfit. The animals were paraded through downtown, attracting a crowd back to the parking lot.
“So many petting zoos are full of smaller animals,” Winrotte said. “We wanted to let kids see something they wouldn’t normally see.”
The 1,500 pound steer is named Sebastian, and he was a therapy steer who was used to spreading joy in therapy homes and parades.
“It’s a chance to meet probably the nicest cow I’ve ever met,” Winrotte said.
Turning his attention to the sheep, he explained the jackets weren’t just the flock’s Halloween costumes. Sheep are susceptible to fungus, he explained, and the jackets are worn at most events to help keep them healthy.
Around the Howard County Courthouse, ghosts, ghouls and goblins were trick-or-treating. Most organizations were giving out candy to the costumed visitors.
In front of P.F. Hendricks & Co., 101 N. Buckeye St., Weston Hayes and Kirstyn Colbert were displaying their artwork and passing out candy.
The goal of both artists, Colbert said, was to make “stuff that makes you think outside of the box a little bit.”
The painters explained they usually display their work at various Kokomo events, having sold their art at recent Riverwalk concerts. They hope to carve out a gallery space in the Paradigm Comics Cafe, added Colbert.
The Kokomo Art Association’s Artworks Gallery was presenting another local artist, Max Egy from the Bohemian Tattoo Club. Although the children’s activity station was fairly slow at first, a steady stream of superheroes, Disney characters and spooky creatures soon gathered around a table to make origami monster bookmarks.
Joining the group of superheroes, Chris Wahl decided to dress up with his family for the Masquerade, wearing the costume of his favorite Marvel character, Deadpool.
He explained October offered the cosplay community a chance to break out costumes away from conventions. While he had been hoping to become a cosplayer, the First Friday Masquerade gave him his first chance to wear his costume in public.
A child dressed as a pirate pointed a bloody sword at Wahl and shouted “I love you, Deadpool.” Wahl explained that had been happening throughout the evening. People had been posing for photos with him, too.
“This is the season to get out and meet people you wouldn’t otherwise meet,” Wahl said. “It’s a big season for cosplayers, too.”
