Local municipalities could receive their first opioid settlement payment later this fall.
Indiana received its first payment from its share of a national, $26 billion settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors in mid-July and expects to receive two more this year, according to reporting by the Indiana Capital Chronicle. The state’s portion of the settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is $507 million.
Payments to local municipalities are expected to go out this fall, Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Stevenson told the Capital Chronicle earlier this month, and will be made each year through 2038.
According to the Indiana Attorney General’s office, the county collectively will receive just over $1 million this year. The breakdown is as follows:
- Howard County: $867,981
- City of Kokomo: $131,136
- Town of Greentown: $932
- Town of Russiaville: $430.36
Payments in 2023 and on until 2038 will be lower than this year. In total, Howard County is set to receive $4.3 million; Kokomo $656,635; Greentown $4,430; and Russiaville $2,046.
Local governments must spend 70% of the money on a broad list of opioid abatement strategies, including prevention, treatment, recovery support services, help for pregnant and postpartum women and more. There are fewer restrictions on the other 30%.
A few dozen municipalities, including Kokomo and Howard County, decided to opt out of the state settlement summer of 2020, reasoning that they will likely see more cash from their own litigation.
But changes made to how the settlement money will be distributed made the city and county reconsider. They opted back in earlier this year.
Originally, the state was going to keep 85% and largely control how much local governments would receive. Now, under a newly passed law authored by Mike Karickhoff, R-30th District, the disbursement will be more equitable.
Howard County, like many counties in the state and country, has been significantly affected by the opioid epidemic. In 2017, the county reported 44 drug overdose deaths, its deadliest year on record.
Earlier this year, the Howard County Coroner’s Office reported 11 drug overdose deaths in the second quarter, bringing the county’s total to 18 as of June 30.
Indiana Capital Chronicle, an independent, nonprofit news organization covering state government and elections, contributed to this report.
