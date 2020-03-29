Donning yellow gowns, plastic gloves, face masks and goggles that look like they came from a high school chemistry lab, Kokomo Fire Department officials worked an active medical call on the city’s north side last Thursday.
It’s just another sign of the times these days, thanks in part to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
And while county and city officials have continued to urge the public to practice techniques such as social distancing and just staying home whenever possible, that’s not always possible with the area’s first responders.
So the men and women of KFD, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the Kokomo Police Department just have to make safer choices while still serving the public to the best of their abilities, officials note.
For KFD, this means being extra vigilant, especially when officials make EMS runs.
“Typically, we have a whole crew respond and go inside [a house],” KFD Chief Chris Frazier said. “Well, we’re still responding the same way in terms of number of people, but one thing we’re doing different is we’re only sending one member of our crew inside to assist the patient.”
And if the patient is physically able to come outside in the open air to address the firefighters, that’s even better, Frazier added.
Depending on the situation, Frazier said firefighters also wear several items of personal protection equipment — or PPE — that can be easily thrown away after each use, adding yet another element of safety.
But for firefighters, staying safe amid COVID-19 doesn’t just apply to when they’re physically out among the public. It also means staying safe around each other.
Because firefighters essentially live together for hours at a time while working, Frazier said there are plenty of housekeeping procedures that officials have been following, such as making sure the sleeping quarters and kitchen are always properly sanitized.
Frazier also noted that even the firefighters are practicing social distance when possible while still working so close together.
“We’re just trying to get around this,” he said. “But I’d say the thing that makes me proud with how the firefighters respond is regardless of the danger or what is presented to us as a challenge, everything is done very professionally. We’re still doing the same job we always have.”
KFD is not the only public service agency in town dealing with changes because of COVID-19 either.
At the county’s two police departments, officers are also taking similar precautions as firefighters, such as wearing masks, washing their hands and wiping down their department-issued vehicles.
But they’re also changing the way they deal with the public, HCSD Lt. Todd Prifogle said.
“Right now, if we go to a house call, we try to do everything outside if we can,” he said. “... We’re also trying to not bring people to jail unless we have to. For example, we summons people into court right now if it’s a misdemeanor.”
The same rules apply inside the city, KPD Maj. Brian Seldon noted.
“We’re just encouraging and informing our officers to use common sense and social distancing right now,” Seldon said. “... If it’s a must arrest, they must do the arrest. That’s part of the job. ... But if it’s something like a traffic violation, maybe we issue a summons instead of taking them to jail in certain instances. We’re just trying to limit the public inside our cars right now.”
But even though first responders have had to change the physical way they conduct business these days, Seldon was quick to point out that the actual business doesn’t really change at all.
“I still believe we’re providing services to the community as expected,” he said. “We’re out here every day in the trenches and are still trying to serve and protect the public as we’re required by law to do. ... And I think we’re doing a pretty good job.”
