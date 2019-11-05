Abbie Smith, standing at a podium in Howard County Democratic Party headquarters Tuesday night, told a sea of supporters trying to make sense of a staggeringly lopsided city election that she has “no regrets.”
Keep fighting, she urged the crowd. Do not become complacent.
Her supporters – some angry, others sad, nearly everyone in shock at the enormity of the party’s losses – gave her two standing ovations, thanking her for a campaign that survived a spring primary but ended, like all losing bids, with the suddenness of a truck hitting a concrete wall.
Smith, attempting to become the city’s first female mayor and the person to succeed the longest serving mayor in Kokomo history, Democrat Greg Goodnight, was thoroughly defeated by Republican Tyler Moore. An unofficial count showed Moore winning 68% of the vote.
“Though it didn’t turn out the way that we wanted it to turn out, and we are disappointed, and we are sad, and we are mad, we will never give up. Because there is work to be done,” she said.
“We will not become cynical, we will not become hopeless. Because those are lives of emptiness, void of joy and full of fear.”
It was a race that from the first batch of results churned out on Howard County’s website saddled Smith with a substantial deficit. It would never dissipate.
Initially, some in the room held on to optimism; there are thousands of votes left to be counted, they said. Others seemed immediately resigned to the defeat, which come January will put a Republican in City Hall’s third-floor mayor’s office for the first time since Goodnight took over in 2008.
As vote center after vote center was counted, it became clear: Smith, despite out-fundraising Moore and developing an extensive platform, had been defeated.
She entered the Democrats’ election-night party once the result was already clear, and once she had called Moore to concede the race and congratulate him on his victory.
Smith encountered a room filled with emotion – hugs and tears, anger and expletives, confusion and attempts at analysis. And even some early therapeutic drinks.
“'Mom, the only thing you’ll regret is not trying,'” Smith remembered her daughter telling her. It was those words, she said, that launched her campaign.
“I can stand here tonight and tell you with 100% certainty that I regret nothing. Because, girl, we tried. We recruited the volunteers, we raised the money, we booked the meetings, we walked in the parades – the really hot parades – we went to the events, we knocked on the doors, we called the phones and we sent the texts. We ran all the way through the finish line. And we have no regrets.
“Because we tried. We reached. We dared to hope.”
Smith, who will return to her job leading the local United Way, on Tuesday reiterated her position that adult job-training and making quality childcare affordable and accessible are the biggest issues facing Kokomo.
That position – despite Smith’s campaign assurances that she would hire more police officers and increase care for firefighters – is much different than what was embraced in recent months by Moore, who made public safety staffing and crime the main tenets of his campaign.
“I’ve been fighting for working families for a long time, and there’s no chance I’m stopping now,” remarked Smith.
“And you won’t either. If we’re being honest we can’t. Because it’s not who we are. We don’t quit. This campaign has never been about me. It’s been about you. It’s been about us. Because we are the people of Kokomo. We work hard, we fight for each other. We care. And this is our city and we are one Kokomo. And I will remain in your service.”
