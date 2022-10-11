Taking stock of his pantry, Todd Jordan noticed there were leftover nonperishables he had stocked up on for the pandemic. Not wanting to let the food go to waste, he left the items downtown in a box labeled “free.”
The next day, when he went to check on the box, all the food had been taken. At first, he thought it would be nice to keep putting a box out every now and then. Then, he wondered if there was a more permanent way to help hungry people in the community.
Now, Geek Street has a new landmark. A repurposed newspaper box from the Kokomo Tribune advertises free food for whoever needs it.
The Geek Street Free Pantry was dedicated Monday afternoon, which was also World Homeless Day. It sits in front of Kokomo Toys & Collectables, where Jordan works, and was already stocked with snack foods. However, pantry organizers said they would like to have canned goods in the box soon.
Shawn Hilton, owner of Comics Cubed, said there would likely be a learning process involved with keeping the food pantry stocked. He added it would likely be filled regularly by Geek Street shops, patrons and charitable community members.
Hilton added Geek Street shoppers are encouraged to bring in items that could be used to stock the pantry. Comics Cubed, he said, will likely offer discounts or giveaways for people who bring in pantry items.
Phil Lawrence, who also works at Kokomo Toys & Collectables, noted there are other downtown organizations, such as the Kokomo Rescue Mission, that are better equipped to serve full meals. While Geek Street shop owners focus on building the pantry, he said, hungry people are still able to grab snacks or find food when other organizations are unreachable.
“I think with us being downtown and just seeing how much homelessness has happened in the past couple of years — especially with the pandemic and how hard it is to find jobs — it's just in your head every day,” Lawrence said. “It's nice to be able to give back in different ways and this is just one way that we're able to give back.”
